The key to victory

It is game day, you wake up and get ready to compete. Is there something specifically you need to do to ensure the win or something that you need to wear? Superstition is “a belief or notion, not based on reason or knowledge, in or of the ominous significance of a particular thing, circumstance, occurrence, proceeding, or the like.” Some rituals are performed by the whole league, such as the playoff beard. Hockey players and even fans will grow out beards and not touch them until they have reached their goal as Stanley Cup Champions or get eliminated.

It is the tradition in sports that makes it so interesting and wide spread. Cabrini athlete’s and coaches happen to have a few rituals of their own.

Anna Laquintano, a junior bow seat, has a couple of superstitions.

Anna started her traditions in high school, St. Hubert. “We haven’t started our season yet but while playing soccer in high school I had some,” Laquintano said. She has to listen to the same two songs on the day of the race, “Get Up” by MayDay Parade and “I must be dreaming” by the Maine. Without these songs to pump her up she wouldn’t feel right. Also, a red Nike headband as the good luck to keep with her. Hopefully she will stick with it to bring the rowing team luck as they have their first race Oct. 15, 11 a.m. at Navy Day Regatta.

Amber Dietrich, a senior outfielder for the softball team, says that the team as a whole isn’t very superstitious, yet she has a lucky charm of her own. Dietrich wears a purple bracelet on game day. The bracelet must be on the left arm to get all the juju. The bracelet says motivation, perseverance, and strength on it. “It is just something that I do, our team isn’t really superstitious.”

While Dietrich and Laquintano both have their own good luck charms, the women’s soccer team has found a way to get everyone on the squad involved. The rituals start for the team on the beginning of game day and ends when play wraps up. For assistant coach Jess Huda, on game day she knows exactly what t-shirt she has to wear to ensure the win. Before each home game the girls get into a circle and listen to a song called “Hello.” Next, as they line up for the national anthem they must stand in the same places. The coaches and other girls will notice if one does not stand in the correct place. “I see some coaches going over to the girls and ask them what they are doing because their hair is up in a different way.” After these precautions are taken creating a win the girls will listen to the same song, Michael Jackson “Man in the Mirror.”

Whether win or lose it’s truly the little things that brings teams together. From playoff beards, to red headbands, to bracelets, the bonds made through the sports are the true victories.