The life of a die-hard Phillies fan

With the numerous hours spent on social media these days, you are bound to come across a friend ranting about their favorite sports team. I have been a Philadelphia Phillies fan since I was born. To be completely honest, I may have been shunned if I wasn’t, given that my close family lives for Phillies baseball and always will.

I grew up going to the Phillies games on days that I didn’t play one of my own baseball games. It was to us what a shore house is to other families. Whether I was at my brother’s baseball game, playing in my own games or at a Phillies game, I was always around baseball. My first favorite baseball player was Bobby Abreu which then transitioned into, obviously, Chase Utley, who still is my favorite player.

I’m sure you have heard it before that being a diehard Phillies fan is one of the most painful experiences to live. But that’s not what it means to me, at least for the most part. It is the long years of being a fan of something special and being loyal to the same team.

Whether it was being the 2008 World Series Champions, the 2009 loss in the World Series or the rapid decline for the franchise all the way up to last year where the Phillies were the worst team in baseball, I rooted for them. It’s going to the games and enjoying the same ballpark that I have always known and the memories I’ve had in that ballpark that make it special. The extra-inning games, walk-off wins and heartbreaking blown saves, all leading up to possibly another World Series— that is what makes it special to me and many others. The process of going through the struggling times to live one of the best moments of your life is what makes being a die-hard Phillies fan amazing.

Since I live five blocks away from Citizens Bank Park, going to a game has always been an option for me. It could be last minute weekday plans or waiting until the weekend for a night game. Being a die-hard Phillies fan has always been a part of my life and it always will be.