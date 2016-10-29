The main event: Caf food vs. homecooking

Video by Molly Seaman, Casey Semenza and Patrick Smith

A large debate around campus among upperclassmen is to go to the Cavs Corner caf or to stay in your dorm or house’s kitchen and cook there. There are pros and cons to each side of this debate in terms of efficiency, quickness of service but also nutritional value and quality of the food.

Cafeterias are always a large source of food for students on campuses around the nation and most times it is for the freshmen that are still on campus and do not have access to a kitchen.

USA Today explains the difficulties of eating healthy on a college campus with the cafeteria food made available. The article mentions a poll from the International Food Information Council Foundation which shows that American adults are trying and failing to fit in the average government-recommended 4.5-5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

“I do both, prep the protein (chicken/steak) cook it, then make the sides as the week goes along,” Junior Robby Jennette said. So some students may prefer meal prepping on the weekends so making dinner after the long day of classes is easier.

“It is quick and easy but it probably doesn’t taste as good,” senior Shannon Fichter said. “I have only been to the caf once this year because I have food in my apartment that I would rather eat,”

The other side of this debate is home cooking and that is a topic that is waged throughout life.

“ I like to cook, so I don’t mind making my own food. Plus if I make the food I know I will like it,” Junior Britt Runyen said.

Regardless of the quality of staff at the college cafeterias, it ultimately is up to the student to choose to get a meal plan or use their money for their own food.

Other students have a different opinion about the cafeteria food altogether. “I don’t prep meals and I go to the caf often because it is basically my only option when living on campus,” Sophomore Mike Doyle said.

Another good thing that comes with cooking at home is that the person gets to choose what they make and the time of day they make it.

“I have no choice in what the caf will be serving that day and my favorite recipes are anything that involves slow cooking chicken,” Senior Colin McGavin said.

There is also a large amount of gray area with this topic. “I like to try new things out with cooking but the caf is easy you just go an eat,” Junior Joe Fiore said. “I go to the caf at least once a day.”