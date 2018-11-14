Thank u next, more like thank you repeat

Ariana Grande released her latest post-breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” on Nov. 3, 2018. It debuted on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming apps.

Grande tweeted the new song title earlier the night of the 3rd. Many fans of the singer did not put two and two together until the release of the new post breakup anthem.

Within the day the song was released, Grande has hit No. 1 on the Global and US Spotify charts with 6.14 million streams. Grande is the only solo female artist to top both of the charts. She also hit the No.1 spot for Apple Music streaming chart.

Many took to Twitter and Instagram to post about the singer’s latest release. The main topic was the lyric about Mac Miller. The lyric from the song said, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.”

Other tweets posted were memes and jokes. One tweet posted is comparing the song to cashiers on how they both say, “Thank you, next” or the lyrics, “One taught me love, one taught me patience and one taught me pain,” with pictures of TV shows and or characters from movies who made people feel that way. It is also one of Twitter’s most popular memes at the moment.

On Instagram, many fans of the latest single, posted to their Instagram stories to talk about how they like the newest song and telling people to listen to it and how they feel after listening to it.

“I think the song teaches you how to deal with pain and to value other relationships besides the one with your boyfriend, but I cannot relate to the thankful part because I am not thankful for my ex,” Hayley Harrington, senior education major, said.

Grande pays tribute to the break up movie “The First Wives Club” with her and two other women, Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx, dressed in white suits to perform the new song on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Grande tweeted a picture with her and the other two performers before the show captioning it “First wives club 2018.”

“I love the song and she expresses how she felt and that’s a good thing. The reason why I say that because she expresses self-love for herself and wants others to express self-love as well,” Shaiann Lyde sophomore health science major said.

The song promotes self-love and care for yourself. In the third verse, she mentions how she met someone else named Ari. Ari is a reference of herself and says how she found love within herself.

She thanks her exes, Big Sean, Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Ricky Alvarez, for helping her grow in different ways.

Vince Davis, sophomore undeclared major said “I love Ariana’s new song, but I feel as if it is more about her exes than self-love and care.”

People who listen to the post-breakup anthem hope to learn the self-love and care that is portrayed in the song, but many people continue to use the song as a meme on social media.