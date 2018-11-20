The society of the close-minded

Ever since our new president stepped into office, some people have started to become close minded. Various people may only listen to what their friends have to say about the news, while others will only watch the news that supports what they believe in. This has caused a divide between Americans because we are constantly fighting over what is right in politics. We are listening to respond instead of listening to understand. We think what we believe is right and there is no other way. If each one of us has this mindset and do not look at the facts, problems are going to continue to rise. While we are doing this, we do not have real facts to back it up since we ignore the experts. The experts have been discredited by our president, so instead we look out for his tweets to clarify the “truth.”

With social media as fast paced as it is, this is where some people obtain all of their news information. This is especially true for adolescents. It is rare to have a teenager want to sit and watch the news instead of Netflix, so the news trending on Twitter is the news they are going to see. Almost all of the time, social media is not as accurate as a news source. The story can either be blown out of proportion or not give enough detail. They can also fall into the “fake news” category.

Michael Dimock, senator, says, “We’re squarely in the digital age of media communication…90 percent of Americans get news from digital devices,” in Friends as Editors: How Social Media is Changing the Way we Consume News. Dimock spoke at The Aspen Ideas Festival giving awareness to modern news use. He is one of the experts social media is causing us to disregard and snub. Dimock is also president of the Pew Research Center. The Pew Research Center gives us information on social changes and political opinions throughout the United States.

This goes to show how little we pay attention to what is really going on in the world. Instead, we use the quicker way to acquire our facts. I believe we do this out of laziness and fear of what the experts have to say. Since the experts might not always agree with our opinion, we push them aside and listen to our “trustworthy” friends. Although our friends may agree with us, we do not know the full story to both sides in politics. We should listen to the experts and see both perspectives to stay open minded and respectful towards each other.

While doing this, we do not know what is truly happening in our world. We have news 24 hours a day but we take the easy way out and look at our phone instead of a computer or television. We may be busy all day but as citizens we have a right to know the truth in what is happening daily. It is important to gain the real truth not a shortened, less detailed version on social media. We have to come together as a country to stop worrying about who is right but instead listen and understand where each person is coming from in their views.