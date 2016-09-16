The stigma towards red solo cups

It is that time of the year again. The summer has ended and the fall has begun. It is one of the most exciting times as friends reunite after a long summer apart. Everyone is ready to celebrate the new school year and let the festivities begin. As you watch people’s snapchat stories or scroll through their Instagram feed, there is one small object that stands out to everybody and can automatically tell they are at a “party.” You are probably wondering what this small object could possibly be or already have a few ideas in mind.

The infamous red solo cup has made a name for itself with even having a song about it by country star Toby Keith. The red solo cup is stereotyped for symbolizing partying and drinking but is that really true? Many universities and their athletic department enforce a strict code with the usage of alcohol and posting it all over social media including if red solo cups are in any of these pictures. Why is having this small red object in any pictures such a big deal?

People have sought out to having the red solo cup in any pictures just as bad as having a beer can or vodka bottle in your picture if you are a college student. People are automatically judged for having this red object in their picture whether it is in the background or in your hand. It causes many people to jump to conclusions and assume that person is drinking an alcoholic beverage. I do not believe people should be criticized for having such a simple object in their picture and get in trouble for it when others are posting more provocative things.

“Each individual has a right to make their own choices, whether or not they have a red solo cup in their picture is their own personal decision and no one should be judged for it. Too many people assume untrue things about people based off of social media posts,” Junior English major, Ryan Taylor said.

We live in a generation where we like to post and share every minute of our lives and I believe that assumptions about our posts are more often incorrect than correct. I do not believe people should get in trouble for having a common object such as a red solo cup in their picture and have their future jeopardized because of it. I especially do not think students with clean track records should have their futures ruined over such a silly assumption. College students are held to a higher standard of conduct yet are not even trusted to hold a cup.

If the color of the cup were different, how different would the assumption be?