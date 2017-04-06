The thoughts when looking for the “love of your life”

Everyone wants to find that special person—whether that means falling in love at first sight or having a story as romantic as a movie script.

Unfortunately, it’s time for a reality check: love doesn’t just come out of nowhere.

When people are in a relationship, some like to use the dangerous phrase, “I love you.”

How can anyone use that phrase so early in a relationship when at the bottom of their hearts, they don’t fully know if the person they are with is the love of their life?

In our minds, we may feel as though the person we are with at the moment is the one person that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives with.

Just the thought that you have found your “one and only” is quite exhilarating.

When you have this feeling, it’s like the whole world doesn’t matter. You don’t stop thinking about this person or what your future will look like together.

One begins to exert so much energy on that person in order to solidify the love and keep it strong through any situation or problem.

Every morning, afternoon and night the thing you want more than anything is to have that person in your arms and to never let them go.

However, not every love story has a happy ending.

Even though we may seem to think that our relationship is forever, God has a different plan, and that plan may be without that person that you feel is the one.

As you go through life, God will introduce you to many different people. You may find some of these people attractive and may even end up in a relationship with them.

But in the end, that person may not be the love of your life in God’s eyes so He will handle that relationship in a way that will allow us to see if that person is right for us or not.

Sounds crazy, right—putting our love life into God’s hands?

Sometimes, He does crazy things, and we question them by saying, “Why did you do this to my relationship?” “Why did things end like this?” “Why did you let this happen?”

Jeremiah 29:11, God says, “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

It’s sad to say that we need to move on and stay strong even when letting that person go is hard, but God has that special person for all of us.

We may not know how or when we will meet him or her but God will show us the love of our life soon enough.

When He presents that person to us we will then truly know in our hearts that he or she is our one true love.

What I leave with you today is that love is a powerful thing.

You must build an authentic relationship rather than one based on lust, moments, and fantasy.

Accept the process and let love and God show itself in its natural way.