The tough relationship known as college

Choosing where you go to college is an enormous task, and one of the biggest decisions that one makes in their life, if not the biggest.

Most people tour a variety of schools to see what types of majors they offer and what opportunities are given both academically and socially, in hopes that they fall in love with that one school.

Going to college is like being in a relationship, though. You may think you’ve found the one, but really, they’re just not for you.

So, going against the common breakup cliché, you say, “It’s not me, it’s you.” And you move on to the guy or girl of your dreams, your new school.

A 2015 study published by USA Today, over 37 percent of students who began their undergrad in 2008 transferred schools at least once. Of that 37 percent, 45 percent transferred again.

Those numbers are a small increase from the same study done in 2012.

So why are more and more college students transferring? There could be a variety of answers. In theory, transfer students can be grouped into a few different categories.

First category: community college group. These students made a smart decision with their life. They weren’t sure what they wanted, so instead of wasting money on a big school, they attended community college to figure out the path they want to take.

Second category: the puzzle pieces. These students just did not seem to fit in at their first school. Maybe it was the people, maybe it was the academia, whatever the reason, they did not fit in one place, but they do now.

Third category: the wrong size. Finding a college is also like finding a pair of pants. Some pants are just too big. Some pants are too small. So students will transfer to find the school that fits just right for their needs.

Fourth and final category: the party animals. The party animals go to a school thinking the fun will never end, but sometimes, there just isn’t enough fun. So they transfer to the party school to have the time of their life, and hopefully get their work done.

Although transferring schools is a tough decision, it can sometimes be the necessary one.

The best advice I can give to prospective college students is to choose a college or university based on if you are able to envision yourself at that prospective school. You may like the parties and the classes, but if you simply can not see yourself being successful there it is probably not the right fit for you.