The truth behind Fitty Freckles

Fitty Freckles is an Instagram account I use as an outlet to promote health, fitness and positive living.

I long to inspire others to live their life to full potential by leading as an example.

On my Instagram @FittyFreckles, you will find an array of posts on the topics of motivation, food ideas and free workouts. Every Friday I post new videos to my YouTube channel where you live “A day in the life of Fitty Freckles” along with other videos.

I believe that all women deserve to feel and look their best and it’s all obtainable through a balanced lifestyle. That is why I created Fitty Freckles on Instagram about 9 months ago.

In a short time span, I have gained a following of over 2,600 other people who have decided to join me. It is important to me to share my knowledge of health and fitness that I’ve learned through trial and error.

I receive messages weekly from people asking me for advice or telling me how much of a positive impact I have had on their life. This makes me feel so filled with joy to know that I’m able to make a difference in someone’s life by using my God given gifts.

I am naturally a positive, ambitious person so having the chance to pick someone up while their down or showing them the light at the end of the tunnel comes naturally for me.

I want people to believe that they can achieve anything if they set goals and make plans on how they can reach them. This is something that applies to all aspects of life and through my Instagram page I am able to connect with people and motivate them to go after their aspirations, especially with health and fitness.

I hope to give people all around the world the support, motivation and encouragement to step outside their comfort zone and live an overall healthy life physically, emotionally and mentally.