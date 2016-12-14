The verdict is in: Student’s feedback on the new Dixon expansion

There are many satisfactory reviews about the new gym at Cabrini’s Dixon Center; however, there are some new rules and regulations that go alongside of the new Dixon center.

All locker rooms and private gyms are for athletes only; no one is allowed to access them except the athletes and coaches, unless upon special request. One major adjustment that has the Cabrini student body talking is the new weight-lifting space. The new space that was once open to all students is now an athlete’s personal gym which has the Cabrini community scratching their heads.

“I love the new Dixon Center and all of the new cardio machines and the Cav’s Shack,” senior Bryana Manning said. “I just can’t help feeling that I don’t quite belong. The machines are still always busy, and it’s very crowded without a lot of access.”

The main question that students are asking is should everyone at Cabrini have the right to access all of the facilities in the new Dixon Center, including the actual locker rooms? Or should we separate athletes and normal gym users to give more space for the athletes to do their own workout?

“Being a worker at Dixon Center, I feel that the new gym is mainly geared towards athletes because the Dixon Center has locker rooms for the sport teams, and all the athletes would then have to scan to get in,” Dixon Center employee and senior exercise science major Ashley Miller said. “However, the reason why I like it so much is because it gives the athletes more time to do their own thing.”

“Although I feel that the new center is geared towards athletes, the new gym is very nice for the community members because they now have a new area with tons of incredible equipment to workout on,” Miller said.

With this being said, the main question presents itself: Will there be enough room for everyone? Should non-athletes be provided the same privileges as athletes?

“I think the University made much needed improvements to our work out center,” sophomore Brittany Lambert said. “I really do love it. I just feel like the focus has shifted from providing the community with a fitness center to providing the athletes with a fitness center.”

Cabrini athletes do understand that the community matters as well as their allegiance to sports, but Cabrini’s athletes dedicate their physical and mental efforts staying in shape and bringing home a trophy.

Sophomore softball catcher Taylor Franchville also had positive feedback for Dixon’s athletic focus, “I have been to the lifting center and I feel like the private machines have more stations open so we won’t have to fight for it,” Franchville said. “As an athlete there is a space to have specific exercises to work on with your body privately without distractions. With us having our separate space as softball athletes it’s easier because our team have lifting sessions twice a week.”