These attractions will haunt you

Fall is a time of year where decorating the house is fun, the weather is cooler and horror movies are on a marathon. Many people have different fall traditions and exciting things to do during the season. Visiting haunted housing and trudging through corn mazes are just a couple of the most popular fall activities.

Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pa. It is ranked among one of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. At Pennhurst Asylum, it is well known that actors are allowed and most certainly will touch you, grab you and separate you from your group. The actors specifically go after the seemingly tough guys that act less frightened.

“Pennhurst is easily the best haunted house I’ve ever been to,” Paul Bendetti, teacher at Our Lady of Hope, said.

Pennhurst Asylum was originally for the mentally and physically disabled who were from the Spring City area. Pennhurst Asylum offers four attractions that feature a hospital setting, underground tunnel, a government lab and a self-guided haunted tour where there have been photographs of ghosts taken before.

Penshurst Asylum runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. fourth.

Another haunted attraction among the best during the fall is Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pa. This national landmark that has housed many famous inmates, such as Al Capone and bank robber Willie Sutton.

The prison, which closed nearly fifty years ago, is considered one of the most haunted places in America.

Joseph Pettine was a performer at Eastern State Penitentiary’s Terror Behind the Walls for three years. He said Terror Behind the Walls is a unique attraction because it is actually haunted.

“You should go to Terror because it’s the only haunted house in a real prison with real ghosts,” Pettine said. “I worked there. I’ve been in dark cells at night. That place is creepy without people jumping out at you.”

The penitentiary offers daytime tours that are already scary as well as hosts the Terror Behind the Walls haunted attraction from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11.

Upon entering Terror Behind the Walls, visitors choose whether or not you would like the actors to be able to grab you and/or separate you from your group. Terror Behind the Walls has six attractions including a machine shop, infirmary, blood yard, quarantine setting, lock down exhibit and break out. Each of these exhibits are located in the prison hallways with real cellblocks.

Field of Screams is another haunted attraction located in Lancaster, Pa. Field of Screams is said to be America’s number one haunted attraction.

Actors at Field of Screams also, they have the ability to grab or touch people and visitors cannot opt out of this.

“Field of Screams is such an awesome place,” Logan LeVan, junior sports management major at Alvernia University, said. “I feel like you get a lot for your money.”

Field of Screams has four attractions but also offers special nights that include a blackout theme. The four attractions are a traditional haunted hayride, den of darkness, haunted asylum and nocturnal wasteland. Field of Screams runs from Sept. 9 through Nov. 11 so definitely grab your friends or family and check it out.

Although haunted houses and attractions are fun, there are other options for fall activities. Harbor Park is a community park that features big board games, hammocks, restaurants and entertainment by the water.

Center city restaurant week runs from Sept. 10 through the 19 and has some great deals for restaurants.

Peddler’s Village is also a family favorite in Bucks County that features a Halloween themed park with shops and restaurants. Fall is a great time of year, especially with holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving that make it even better.

Though pumpkin spice lattes and football games are all some people need to enjoy fall, being frightened can be fun; it can also be fun to frightening others.

Joseph Pettine said, “Scaring people is kind of addictive.”