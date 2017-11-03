‘This is Us’ season premiere dives right into the drama

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the NBC television series “This Is Us.”

The new season of “This is Us” has fans emotional as couples fight, relationships fall apart and viewers are one step closer to finding out how Jack Pearson died.

Jackie Witherow, senior early childhood and special education major, did not know what she would see from season two.

“I literally had no expectations because there is always a curve ball at the end of each episode,” Witherow said.

The Pearson family has finally returned to our daily lives. It is the 37th birthday of the “big three”— Randall, Kate and Kevin Pearson.

Kate Pearson is following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing a career in music. Kevin Pearson is a big shot Hollywood actor filming his new movie. Randall Pearson has got a case of baby fever and is trying to convince his wife to adopt a baby.

John Solewin, associate director of transfer admissions, said, “I’m not afraid to say I am a huge fan of ‘This is Us’ and I cried at the end of this episode. I have many predictions for this season. Kevin will get married to Sophie, Kate’s fiancé has a tragic death and Randall decides to adopt a teenage boy.”

Flashback to the past: Season one ended with Rebecca and Jack Pearson getting in an argument over Jack being jealous about a band member that Rebecca had a past relationship with. Now that the kids are grown, Rebecca Pearson wants to pursue a music career as a solo artist.

Jack Pearson is furious with the idea of Rebecca Pearson working alongside a past flame. In this season, viewers start to notice Jack Pearson’s drinking patterns; he ends punching his wife in the face at her gig.

The scene of the couple fighting has fans questioning the fate of their relationship.

“I think Rebecca and Jack will stay together. They love each other no matter what. You could tell the night that Rebecca didn’t leave without Jack— the night she went over to see him,” Annie Gorski, junior psychology major, said.

Rebecca Pearson is embarrassed by her husband’s outbursts and leaves the bar upset. The show returns to the Person’s home and the couple are in a screaming match about the husband’s unacceptable behavior.

The two agree to take a break from their relationship to give each other time to heal. Jack Pearson ends up moving in with his best friend Miguel to reflect on his actions. Meanwhile, Rebecca Pearson tries to bond with the kids at the movies to distract her from the fight.

Present day Kate Pearson is determined to nail her big audition and prove to the herself that size does not matter. In the middle of singing her favorite song, the judges cut her off and explain to her that she does not have the experience. She previously was concerned that her weight was the reason for not allowing her to finish.

“This Is Us” talks about serious societal issues that might not always be the most comfortable to discuss.

Gorski said, “I think it’s important that this show talks about different issues in society because people need to hear about it and be aware that these problems are real for many people.”

Kate Pearson’s concerned fiancé Toby tries to comfort her throughout the episode and encourages her to follow her dreams. Kevin Pearson, being the overly protective brother, decides to be Kate Pearson’s fashion consultant and gives her advice about her audition.

Toby is frustrated by the fact that Kate Pearson turns to her brother for guidance, instead of him until she explains the reason is because she was the one who had to tell her brother that their father died.

Kevin Pearson is currently dating his high school sweetheart Sophie. She ends up flying from New York to Los Angeles to surprise him on his birthday while he is filming his new movie.

Randall Pearson is no longer working his big corporate job. He is now a stay-at-home dad looking for the next thing in his life. He is interested in the idea of adopting a child to give someone a better life, like his parents gave him. His wife Beth is frustrated that he always wants things his way and never even asked if she was okay with the idea before booking the consultation.

Randall Pearson turns to his mother for advice on why they decided to adopt him. Rebecca Pearson explains that Jack pushed her because she was not on board the first time.

She said, “Your father and I didn’t have a perfect relation, but he was nearly perfect in every way.”

Beth agrees to adoption, only if the child is older and in need of guidance.

Going back to Rebecca and Jack Pearson’s lives, Jack is patiently waiting for a phone call from his wife. At this point, Rebecca Pearson has not spoken to Jack Pearson since the night of fight. She finally agrees to talk to him and he explains to her that he has a drinking problem and wants to get help.

Telling his wife, “Get in the car. We can fix this together,” made viewers think Jack Pearson may still truly love his wife and that relationship may be fixable.

The episode shows Rebecca Pearson driving Jack Pearson back home and then fast forwards to her passenger seat with his belongings. The audience can jump to conclusion that this is moments after Jack Pearson’s death. Rebecca Pearson breaks down into tears to close the episode

The final scene of the Pearson’s burning house left viewers waiting on the edge of their seat. A question going through every viewers mind after the final scene is how does Jack die?

“He might die in drunk driving accident to go pick up one of the kids after a night of drinking and the house burns down from leaving the oven on,” Solewin said.

Viewers were not expecting such an emotional season opener but acknowledge that is what “This Is Us” is famous for.

“I was completely shocked! I did not think it was going to get that sad and dramatic that quick and that they would show something like that. I’m not surprised because the show is all about keeping everyone on their toes,” Witherow said.