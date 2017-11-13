The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest edition, “Thor: Ragnarok,” recently announced that one of the lead characters would be the MCU’s first LGBTQ+ character, Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson. This has caused celebration among the LGBTQ+ community as they feel it will promote acceptance.

Senior psychology major and LGBT supporter Amber McVaugh expressed great excitement when she found out about Valkyrie’s sexuality, saying that it has increased her desire to see the movie.

“I think it’s amazing that Marvel is introducing an LGBTQ+ character,” McVaugh said. “It’s a step in the positive direction, which might make it easier for children to come out to their loved ones.”

While Thompson’s character is bisexual, her sexuality does not play a notable role in the movie. It was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1 that the scene in the film that officially confirmed Valkyrie’s sexuality was eliminated from the final cute.

Villanova University junior and comic fan Carter Young, despite not knowing about Valkyrie and knowing that her sexuality would not play a part in the story anyway, was also proud to hear about the news and said that he hopes the Marvel movies introduces more LGBTQ+ characters in the future.

“I don’t know too many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who are gay, except maybe this one scientist from ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ but I know the comics have plenty of other LGBTQ characters, including Iceman, who is now gay,” Young said.

In the film, Brunnhilde is the leader of the Valkyrior and the last of her kind. She was sent by Odin to prevent the goddess of death, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, from escaping Hel; however, the mission ended with disaster as Hela wiped out all the Valkyrior except for her. Brunnhilde managed to survive, but she was left emotionally scarred and soon ended up on the planet Sakaar where she currently serves the Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum.

Sophomore Kaelyn Hassey has not read any of the Marvel comics but read a few articles on Valkyrie and is also excited to hear the news; however, hearing about Valkyrie’s sexuality has had no influence on whether she will see the movie.

“It shouldn’t matter,” Hassey said. “The movie will still be great, I’m sure.”

Despite Valkyrie’s sexuality not being fully revealed in the movie, it appears that she has the potential of becoming a great role model for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It shatters stereotypes about sexuality and represents a wider audience,” Hassey said.