Top 5 activities to do around Radnor

Although Cabrini University is not located in the city of Philadelphia there are still activities that can be done off-campus. Here are some locations that students at Cabrini can participate in.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Do you have a love for animals and nature? Valley Forge National Historical Park is the place to go. This historical park has everything from educational programs to wildlife watching. If you are adventurous and love animals go check it out!

https://www.nps.gov/vafo/index.htm

1400 N Outer Line Dr

King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 783-1099

Skyzone trampoline park

If you have taken a look at any of the activity calendars hanging around campus you may have noticed that the Cabrini students can go to Skyzone for free. If you are not available on Wednesdays, but have access to a vehicle, try taking a trip with some friends. Skyzone allows people of all ages to go and bounce around. You can relieve some stress while you are there!

http://www.skyzone.com/oaks/Activities-Programs

122 Mill Rd, Unit B-250

Oaks, PA 19456

(484) 909-3553

Harford Dog Park

If you are a dog lover this is definitely the place for you! You do not have to own a dog to go here. If you like petting dogs and just being in a dog-filled environment you are welcome to go. Be sure to read the park rules before you go, though.

http://harforddogpark.org/

260 Gulph Creek Rd

Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 688-5600

Wynnwood Lanes

Bowlers, this one is for you! Bowling is always fun to do with friends. Find someone with a car and take a trip down to Wynnwood Lanes. Wynnwood Lanes has fog, lights, music and it even has a lounge. Get out of your dorm’s lounge and head on over!

http://www.wynnewoodlanes.com/

2228 Haverford Road

Ste 1

Ardmore, PA 19003

610-642-7512

Project Escape

If you are a puzzle person and like figuring things out check out Project Escape. Each room at Project Escape has its own puzzles so you will not get bored. You will need up to 10 friends to come with you on this trip.

http://www.projectescaperoom.com/

1495 Alan Wood Rd.

Consohocken PA 19428

484-535-3108