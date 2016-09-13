Transfer students find a new home at Cabrini

Every year Cabrini has many new freshmen that come into the community. On top of all of the freshmen that come into the school there are the new students who transfer from other schools. Cabrini is not one of the biggest schools that a student can go to but it is a school that has a big home feeling.

Being a transfer student can sometimes be a very difficult thing but it can also be a good change as well. Going to a new school and leaving what was once familiar is never easy.

Sabrina Hackendorn is a junior here at Cabrini University. She transferred here last year starting her sophomore year. Sabrina attended Elizabethtown College her freshman year.

“I was originally choosing between Cabrini and Elizabethtown my senior year of high school and liked it a lot, so when I wanted to leave Elizabethtown I knew I should look at Cabrini. I didn’t feel at home at my other school like I do here,” she said.

Sometimes transferring to a different school makes a student feel like they should have started there from the beginning.

“I do wish that I started college here because I know I would’ve loved it from the get-go, but I also know that things would be very different if I came here right away, so I don’t have any regrets about the way my college career has taken shape,” she said.

Julianna Longo is a sophomore here at Cabrini University. She transferred here second semester of her freshman year. She was attending a community college before she decided that she wanted to come here to better her education.

“I don’t mind the size of the school. The professors really care about you and if you succeed or not,” she said. “I feel much more independent since coming here and more confident in myself and my abilities. I’ve also made friends here that I know will last forever.”

Logan Malin is a transfer student starting over as a freshman. He took some time off from school to do some comedian work in Philly. He also worked a little with radio 104.5.

“I love this school. I’m really excited for what’s in store with the future for me here at Cabrini,” he said.

When students transfer in at the beginning of the fall semester they get the same orientation as the rest of the incoming students. They may not be starting as freshmen but as new comers they might as well be.

We do our best to make transfer students feel at home and give them so many opportunities to have the college experience that they have always wanted.