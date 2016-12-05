Traveling the world turns from a dream to a reality

For those who dream of going to another country and going on an adventure, the time has come. Cabrini University offers study abroad programs in countries such as the U.K., Italy, Ireland and Australia. Through Cabrini’s affiliation with the Semester at Sea program, a student could also travel the globe while taking college courses on a cruise ship outfitted as a college campus. A student can study abroad for a semester, a summer or even in a short-term study abroad course.

The ideal time to begin to prepare for a semester-long study abroad program would be a year in advance, as there are a number of details to be addressed before a student can fly off to another continent. The Director of study abroad and Spanish professor, Dr. Nick Uliano, meets on a weekly basis with study abroad students during the semester before they depart. They discuss paperwork necessary before leaving such as VISAs, scholarships, coarse selection and room and board. Travel arrangements, saving and budgeting for spending money for the semester abroad are also discussed.

“It is never too early to start saving for study abroad,” Uliano said. “Students should be aware that a semester abroad does not necessarily have to cost more than a semester at Cabrini, depending on the program selected.”

If Cabrini does not offer a program abroad in a country that a student is interested in, then Dr. Uliano and the student will work with other institutions in finding a program the student is interested in and suits their needs.

“For example, I have been working with a student who wants to study in Paris, France, next fall,” Uliano said. “We found an ideal program for the student through Truman State University, Missouri and our student will be travelling abroad to France through that program.”

Cabrini also offers an eight week long study abroad program during the summer in Ireland. While there a student will take two courses in international business and Irish studies worth seven and a half credits combined at Ulster University. Dr. Erin McLaughlin, business professor, runs the Ireland study abroad program. During the summer, students can also apply for internships with companies and businesses in Ireland. Then, for one week students stay with a host family in Ireland and learn Gaelic for a full immersion experience into Irish culture.

“It is a great experience for students who have not left the U.S. before or if it is their first time traveling to Europe,” McLaughlin said.

The best time to study abroad depends on a student’s major. To ensure that a student is graduating on time, a student should speak with his or her adviser to check when the best semester would be for their particular major and to ensure that they are taking classes necessary to graduate on time.

“A language major may want to wait until their second semester of junior year to study abroad in order to strengthen their language skills prior to studying abroad, for example, as all of their classes abroad will be taught in the language of the country in which they are studying,” Uliano said. “While an education major might find it easier to study abroad during their sophomore year.”

A student’s main worry about studying in another continent is the price however, studying abroad is about the same price and sometimes cheaper than attending Cabrini University.

When a student studies abroad at partner locations, they will keep half of Cabrini granted aid and all of their state and federal grants. The partner locations include St. Mary’s in England, AUR in Italy, UNDA in Australia and Semester at Sea. Students should speak to the Financial Aid office about their trip at least one semester beforehand so they can make adjustments to their aid package. Although the tuition and room and board do not cover airline tickets, students can take out money for the air prices.

“If you can do it, then make it happen. With partnership institutions then it can be an affordable option. I encourage students to study abroad,” Thor Kress, assistant director of financial aid, said.