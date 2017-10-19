Trick-or-treat: is there an age limit?

“Trick-or-Treat!”

That is the excited sound that you hear around neighborhoods all over the United States on Oct. 31, but do you want to hear that coming from college-aged students or even students that are older than 12-years-old?

There is no age limit to trick-or-treating, but there is a certain age where you lose interest in trick-or-treating.

The loss of interest could happen a couple times in your life.

The first could be in your middle school or early high school years, where you think you are above trick-or-treating and believe it is only for younger people. Then you gain interest again while in college, but the atmosphere is different.

College-aged students are more than welcome to trick-or-treat, but most of the time, it is college freshmen that do so. Usually, upperclassmen will dress up in costumes and go to a party or find something else that is fun to do, like go to haunted houses or other scary attractions.

Students, regardless of age, are not too old to trick-or-treat and should have the option of whether or not they would like to.

Once you are out of college and have a career, you should buy candy and hand it out to the young trick-or-treaters.

Although it is my personal opinion that any student is not too old to trick-or-treat, there are many local governments throughout the United States that are banning students over 12-years-old from trick-or-treating.

According to the Daily News, there is one particular city near St. Louis that put the ban into place because the mayor was getting complaints from single mothers and the elderly saying that they were afraid of students who are taller than 12-year-olds coming to their houses.

The Daily News reported that the ban encourages possible bad behavior once students are not allowed to trick-or-treating. Some do not support this ban simply because of this possibility.

It is drastic for people to assume that because students that are not allowed to trick-or-treat, they will automatically engage in mischievous plans, especially if it is considered that most students who do not trick-or-treat instead just hand out candy.

It is the parents’ job to decide whether or not their student goes out to trick-or-treat and not responsibility of the government.

If a middle school student, high school student or even a college student wants to dress up and go trick-or-treating, they should have the choice to.