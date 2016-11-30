Trump’s election victory sparks protests and riots

With only 58 percent of citizens eligible to vote in this election, and less than half actually selecting Donal Trump, many are disappointed and upset by the results. Enraged citizens are outrageously protesting Donald Trump’s election victory across the country.

Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 1.2 million votes, but Trump won the electoral college, making him the president-elect. Still, Trump only won 19.5 percent of the nation’s votes.

A large portion of Americans did not choose Trump to be president.

Cabrini sophomore psychology major Donovan Szczukowski did not want either main-party nominee to win, so he chose neither.

Szczukowski said, “I didn’t vote because I believe in my right to not choose between two candidates I don’t like.”

Although he did not want Trump to be his president, Szczukowski is not objecting to his presidency.

“Honestly, things are going to happen that are probably going to suck,” he said. “And things are going to happen that will be alright.”

An estimated more than 80 percent of the American population did not vote for Trump’s presidency, many of those Americans passionately against and infuriated by his victory. Those outraged by the results have resorted to flag and effigy burning, peaceful protests, public statements and hectic riots.

Jerome Gaines, graduate education major, voted for Trump and is looking forward to the change this different candidate will bring, but understands why others are frightened and taking to the streets in protest.

“He has said lot of negative things,” Gaines said. “A lot of people don’t feel like he’s experienced enough to be the president of the America they support. A lot of people feel that he’s racist and that he would bring the country backwards with that regard. And a lot of homosexuals— they have a gained a measure of acceptance more than ever before and they may feel threatened by Donald Trump.”

Sophomore digital communication and social media major Rebecca Tompkins, who is indifferent in regards to the election results, supports the protestors and what they believe in, but wishes they would go about sending their message another way.

Tompkins said, “I don’t agree with them. I agree with what they’re trying to do, but I don’t agree with how they’re going about it.” She added that there are other ways to object to Trump that do not involve condemning America’s foundation, saying, “You can protest without turning violent and disrespecting the country.”

Szczukowski agreed that the protests were unjust and unnecessary, adding that, “the problem lies in teachers and parents. They taught this generation that they have more authority and they don’t realize people did vote for him and he won. That doesn’t give them the right to have riots.”