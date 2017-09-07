Trump’s first few months overshadowed by Russian investigation

Donald Trump is known for a lot of things. Some call him an entrepreneur, others may reference him as a shady businessman. Regardless of your perspective of Trump, he is now also known as the 45th president of the United States.

President Trump has a dubious past, but who does not in today’s media filled world? His opponent in the presidential race has a very questionable past, whether it is her deleted emails or her knowledge of debate questions.

President Trump’s biggest question mark regarding his past after the election is his knowledge of Russia interfering with the election results. This has been an ongoing investigation since Trump has been sworn into office.

Whether you are a Trump supporter, Hillary supporter or perhaps neither, it is hard to deny that Trump’s first few months in office have been anything but flawless.

Trump’s controversial start to his presidency is mostly due to the Russian investigation. President Trump was then further questioned after he fired F.B.I director James Comey. The firing of Comey came after he requested more money to dive deeper into the Russian investigation with President Trump.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong with his connections to Russia, it is physically impossible for Russia to hack our election through the election boxes,” Greg Peters, a Trump supporter, said.

The same person also stated that President Trump has had a “great” first few months in office and is “excited” to see what else he does.

From a different perspective to this conflict, Veronica Saracen, who is anti-Trump, said, “Isn’t it convenient that he fired the man investigating his biggest question mark while he asked for more money? How is it not shady taking his ever questionable past into perspective such as locker room talk, comments towards African Americans, and other remarks that makes him lose credibility?”

Regardless of what Trump does with the rest of his term as president, it will always be overshadowed by this conspiracy with Russia interfering with the results. James Comey testified against President Trump in regards of him being fired and the Russian investigation.

Landry Miller, a moderate interviewee, described the whole situation involving Russia and Trump as simply “unfair.” Miller elaborate, then saying: “If Russia never got involved by tampering with the single votes of Americans and just released Wikileaks and information about Hillary, then I don’t see an issue. If there’s negative information about a candidate of presidency than I would like to know about it.”

President Trump has not been charged with any kind of knowledge with the connection with Russia, but with all the information swirling around today’s media, it gives the average citizen concern about what the commander in chief is really up to with his authority.