Trump’s religious freedom division allows health care denial

Throughout his time of being called “Mr. President,” Donald Trump has made it hard for us Americans to live. Almost everything he and his administration promised his supporters he would do is becoming our reality in 2018.

According to a New York Times article, on Jan. 25, Trump and his administration decided to extend the religious freedom onto our health care providers. The Department of Health and Human Services created a new, oversight entity, also known as the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division.

Doctors and nurses are now able to restrict themselves from performing a medical care surgery or act if it is against their personal religious beliefs. If you are a transgender individual or if you have an abortion, doctors are now allowed to deny you treatment because of their religious beliefs.

Many LGBTQ, abortion and civil rights groups have considered this act as discrimination. I cannot agree with them any more.

Since being inaugurated, Donald Trump has been begun to crumble our nation into pieces. He has been tearing innocent families apart and putting citizens’ health care on the line. It has been said that since his election, there has been about multiple complaints about health care workers denying medical care because of their beliefs.

It has only been a year since he has been named the president of the United States. Within that time, he has caused a huge rage between the citizens and non-citizens of America. This change in law will cause a bigger issue for him and his supporters.

I believe that someone’s personal religious background and beliefs should not come inside the work area, especially in the medical care part. It can be very dangerous.

Yes, America has the freedom of religion. I believe that it only connects to what religion you are practicing or want to practice. If you bring your personal beliefs into the area where Americans are having health issues, it is a problem.

Honestly, what I do not understand is how can you deny someone of a choice they want to make in their life, something that may make them happy? I believe you have no authority to deny their request. Other people may not practice the same religion you do because of freedom of religion. No one has to be obligated to follow your religious beliefs.

I have respect and understand why these doctors are not conducting certain procedures, but this is taking things to another level. This is interfering with peoples’ health problems. What would happen if you are a doctor and your patient’s life is on the line but you will not conduct their procedure because of their sexual orientation?

It is unfair for someone to get declined for a procedure that they are most likely going to pay for. Medical workers should detach their emotional feelings from a job that they are getting paid to do.