Underrated things on campus

Every campus has aspects that are extremely underrated. It could honestly be anything; such as food, transportation, the library, office hours, etc. All of those things are important to campus life and we should not just forget about them. My roommates and I use our dressers as TV stands because there is not an actual stand that holds the TV. I also use my desk chair, my desk, and my desk topper as a clothing rack to dry all of my clothes instead of buying an actual rack. I also use the end of my bed post as a bag holder instead of the actual handles on the wall.

I believe that office hours are underrated because students may believe that they can figure out papers and homework by themselves when professors have office hours for a reason. When a professor gives their office hours, take advantage of them! They will always answer your questions or anything that is needed because that is what they are there for. I took full advantage of those hours and it helped me a lot in my freshman year.

“The library is the most underrated thing on campus. It is so quiet and you can get a lot of stuff done there. It is just the best place to get your homework done,” Sophomore early education major Ziy’Aerrah Martinez said.

Students do not take full advantage of the printers in the library. Students get 300 pages a year from the library and instead some waste money on a printer, paper and ink. It is only a short walk to the library where students can also find peace and quiet, along with books to help study and write papers.

Transportation on campus is underrated as well because if students have a job at the mall or need to take a quick ride to Walmart, they can just take the shuttle there and back. I know I hated the shuttle in my freshman year because I would always forget to check the times and they were different on specific days, but it is way better than paying a friend that has a car on campus to take you. I would rather take a free ride to the places that I need to go, rather than pay someone to take me.

Start taking advantage of all the opportunities that Cabrini offers you. After all, you are paying for most of it. Go to the library if you need to get a paper done or take the shuttle if you need something from Walmart. Start using the things that are at your disposal.