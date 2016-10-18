University hosts first annual Campus Beautification Day

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the first Beautifying event of the year occurred at Cabrini University. Students, faculty, staff and community members came together to add to the beauty of the campus and made sure that it was spotless by the end of the day.

Those who participated in Beautification Day planted shrubs and flower buds along the main entrance of Cabrini University. Although spending a morning planting trees and flowers seems like hard work, Brian Eury, chief of staff, seemed as though he was enjoying himself working alongside his colleagues as they dug and planted new life on Beautification Day.

“Being a part of Beautification Day means being a part of Cabrini’s mission to be environmental stewards of the campus,” Eury said. He showed nothing but enthusiasm throughout the day and the same type of positive energy was evident in other faculty members who participated as well.

“It’s important to do this service because not only are we coming together as a community but it shows that we care for our community,” Susan McCuen, senior financial aid counselor, said. McCuen was pitching in and cleaning up litter in front of the Holy Spirit Library along side her colleague, Aleesha Faulk.

“A cleaner campus makes for a more enjoyable experience,” Aleesha Faulk, financial aid adviser, said.

“If you’re interested in joining in on making your campus beautiful, then it is encouraged to do your part and pick up any litter you might come across,” Eury said. “Beautification day does not have to be just a tradition, every day can be beautification day.”

For those who were not able to make it to the event, the Cabrini community will get the chance to participate in another Campus Beautification Day in the beginning of the spring semester.

“When you walk by and see something that doesn’t belong, it doesn’t hurt to pick it up,” Eury said. “Once you do that, hopefully it will encourage someone else to do the same and that’ll just lead into a cleaner campus and an environmentally friendly attitude.”