University or College, Does it Matter?

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few weeks and have been completely left out of the loop you would know that Cabrini has recently gone through the momentous transition from a college to a university. This was more than just a name change as it came with an updated campus, a new Cabrini logo and even a new academic structure. Even with all these new exciting changes coming to fruition I still cannot seem to shake the feeling that I still attend the same old Cabrini.

Recently, I have been asking myself, ‘does it really matter that we are Cabrini University now?’

Originally I was so thrilled and excited when I first heard the news about the change over, but now that it is here I feel so disinterested. Yes the name “Cabrini University” looks so much better on a diploma than the latter and yes the tuition was increased, which is typical from universities, but those are the only two things that makes this institution actually feel like a university.

Cabrini is a university now but where is the university level wifi? When I am in my dorm room working diligently on some homework I find that I am constantly being disconnected from the wireless internet on each and every one of my devices, which can be very frustrating. Also security on campus were already palpable when we were a college but ever since the name change I cannot say that there has been more security presence on campus or that there are new security innovations set in place designed to keep us safer, which is something you would consider standard when it comes to universities.

Now that we are a university I would love to experience a more reliable wifi throughout the entire campus. I had the chance to ask other students around campus how they feel about the school’s change over to a university and some of them shared my opinion.

I asked sophomore Shamonique Robinson how she felt about it and she said, “Nothing really changed, just the name. There’s nothing new except for the gym.” She also expressed that there should be stuff to do on the weekends since this is a university now. Not all students had the same stance on the matter though.

I also had the chance to ask sophomore Milarys Medina on her take on the situation and she said, “It increases our value. When I used to say I went to Cabrini College people used to be like ‘oh ok’. They saw Cabrini as a small Catholic school, but changing to a university proves that we are not just a small school but a united one as well.”

The bottom line is that there are students who love that Cabrini University exists now and some who really couldn’t care any less. We’re a university now and I highly doubt that we’re going back. Cabrini has plenty of time to make things feel more like a university. The best we can do is to continue to make the most of our time we have left here.