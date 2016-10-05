Utilizing opportunities: Getting to know the members of the CCPD

When walking into the Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD) one can expect to be greeted with smiles and a warm welcome. The small team of four work very closely to assure each individual experience has a positive outcome. With what can often be an intimidating topic to think about, the future, the team does a great job to counteract apprehension from the ambient paintings and decorations to their positive, upbeat attitudes. The CCPD, located on the second floor of Widener across from the lecture hall, is one place to visit before graduating.

Susan Fazio, Administrative Assistant

When first entering the CCPD, the first team member to greet you is Fazio. Fazio’s office is nestled at the corner of the CCPD office and a small lounge located just outside. When in her office Fazio can often be found working tediously on her computer.

“I’m addicted to the internet and technology,” Fazio said.

“What I love is when students come in having no clue why they’re here,” Fazio said. Fazio’s goal, and that of the CCPD, is to provide the necessary tools to help students choose a major and even find jobs.

When it comes to visiting Fazio, feel free to visit with questions or concerns about areas other than career help as well.

“We’re also here for support in other areas,” Fazio said. “We have an open door policy. If we can’t help, we’ll point you in the right direction.”

One topic Fazio can help with especially is finding an outlet. She emphasized that having an outlet is crucial since school is stressful and finding a job can often be a nightmare. Having an outlet hits close to home for Fazio. That is exactly what she did whilst earning her undergraduate degree from Temple University.

Fazio begun her undergraduate journey as a pre-physical therapy major. When classes got a little too overwhelming, Fazio took to her favorite childhood activity— dance. Her freshmen year of college was actually the first year she was not dancing.

Fazio ended up taking a few dance classes. The dean of the program had seen her dancing one night and highly encouraged her to audition. As a matter of fact, the dean told Fazio she had a spot had she ever wanted to switch majors. It was shortly after this that Fazio, in fact, switched her major to modern dance.

After graduating, Fazio worked in arts and administration for eight years and grant writing for another 10 years.

“I really liked arts administration a little more than performing,” Fazio said.

Fazio tried the corporate field for six years; however, she found herself wanting something between the corporate world and administrations. So, on July 1, 2015, Fazio started working at Cabrini.

When not in her office Fazio can be found at her favorite spot on campus— a little glass corner in Iadarola that is surrounded by trees. Fazio joked that she thinks that may have been turned into an office. If that is the case, she is jealous.

Fazio also joined the board for Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia, an academic enrichment program.

“Enjoy the moment,” Fazio said. “But always have your future in mind. Don’t think, ‘Oh I’ll worry after I graduate.’ It’s never too early to start thinking about careers and your future.”

Nancy Hutchinson, Director

Hutchinson is all about looking beyond what is in the direct line of sight. While Hutchinson had spent many years not only working in higher education but also career services, Hutchinson has experience well beyond her now expertise.

Hutchinson grew up in New York but moved to Philadelphia while attending Beaver College, now known as Arcadia University. Upon returning home during the summer months of college, Hutchinson worked at the Executive Offices at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

After earning her undergraduate degree from Arcadia University and graduate degree from Villanova University, Hutchinson worked for the City of Philadelphia for seven years. There, she was a court representative and community service supervisor. Hutchinson spent most of her time writing bail reduction and incarceration petitions that were later presented to judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

Hutchinson switched careers while raising her son and daughter. During that time Hutchinson taught at Main Line School Night. A few years later, Hutchinson worked as director of career services at Harcum Junior College, now known as Harcum College.

It was not until 1989 that Hutchinson began working part-time as a job developer at Cabrini. The office was then known as The Cooperative Education Office. In 1994, Hutchinson was promoted to director. It was not until 2012 that the CCPD was created, which further expanded the career opportunities and services to Cabrini students.

“I provide strategic direction, vision and leadership for the CCPD,” Hutchinson said. “The Center partners with the university’s four schools to develop and support curricular and co-curricular professional development activities.”

This is done by working closely with faculty and regional or global partners to bring forth the best information about career planning to students, graduates and alumni.

Hutchinson can frequently be found in the Mansion dining room.

“It’s colors, light exposure and views are all beautiful,” Hutchinson said.

This makes sense because Hutchinson, in her free time, enjoys landscaping and gardening. Fortunately for her, Hutchinson’s office partially overlooks the wooded section of the Commons.

“The CCPD team is the most awesome, favorite aspect of our welcoming, vibrant office,” Hutchinson said. “[Students] should visit the CCPD and get to know all of us well so we can be helpful throughout [your] university experience and beyond.”

Hutchinson would advise students to share a similar experience to her own throughout their lifetime.

“Broaden [your] horizons and have as many diverse experiences as possible.”

Kareem Calliste, Assistant Director

Are internships really necessary? What if the future is already set? Calliste would highly discourage these thoughts. If anyone would stress the importance of internships it would be Calliste.

Calliste attended Lincoln University for his undergraduate degree. He began college with the intention of becoming a teacher. It was not until Calliste was given the opportunity to shadow a teacher he realized he did not want to become a teacher anymore.

Calliste later attended Widener University for his graduate studies. There, he earned his master’s in public administration and a G.A. in career services.

Calliste’s first experience with career services was when he worked as a career counselor at Peirce College. He spent nine-and-a-half years at Peirce working as a career counselor, grant administrator and eventually a program supervisor.

Ironically enough, Calliste spent eight of those nine-and-a-half years also teaching political science. Calliste now can even be found teaching classes at Cabrini.

Do not be afraid to visit Calliste for help.

“I’m very open and receptive,” Calliste said. He added he will always find the answer no matter what.

If a visit is made to Calliste and watching or playing sports is a passion, be prepared. Calliste is a huge Yankees fan. “[My wife, son and I] bleed blue.” His love for the Yankees is eminent with a Yankees sign placed in front of his windows.

In regards to Calliste’s office, there is a two-way tie for his favorite item— a picture of his family and a Lego football player. Calliste explained his son has a Lego too and whenever Calliste looks at it, he feels like a little kid again. If Calliste is not in his office or teaching he can often be found in the Dixon Center.

“I always tell students to get involved,” Calliste said. “Don’t just go to class and go home. [Getting involved] is the best way to get the most from college.”

While getting involved means joining a club or student organization, it also means using opportunities Cabrini provides.

“Utilize your resources before graduating,” Calliste said. “Even if you think your [skills] are perfect there’s still something [the CCPD] can offer you.”

Shakeyia Kersey, Assistant Director for Employer Relations

Kersey is the go-to woman on campus when it comes to finding a job after graduation. Kersey’s job is to help students and graduates obtain career opportunities. Kersey is also there to help alumni transition into new careers. According to Kersey, this is her favorite part of the job.

After earning her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Widener University, Kersey had the opportunity to work in higher education and corporate recruiting. There, Kersey worked with employers to recruit graduates and alumni.

“The one thing I enjoyed the most through the experience of working in higher education is helping students obtain career opportunities and to help alumni,” Kersey said.

This drive to help students and alumni brought Kersey to Cabrini a little over two years ago.

The majority of Kersey’s time is spent building relationships with employers to learn their hiring needs in order to help students. Kersey is also in charge of planning events where students can meet face-to-face with future employers.

When things get stressful as work, Kersey will look at one of the many family photographs scattered around her office.

“They make me feel at home and comfortable,” Kersey said.

Kersey also has a lot of books in her office.

“I’m a career book junkie,” Kersey said. She went on to say her all-time favorite book is Do What You Are.

When not at work Kersey enjoys spending her free time with her husband and one-year-old son. Her favorite is taking her son on walks since he loves observing nature.

“We would really like to help [you],” Kersey said. “The inevitable thing is that you’ll graduate. Allow the Career Center to help throughout the college journey.”

Kersey also encourages students to utilize the amenities Cabrini has to offer. By doing so, it is easier to learn more about one’s self.

“Really use your time here to create the person you want to become. Be fearless, try out new career paths and trust your heart.”

To learn more about career opportunities and events, stop by the CCPD office. Flyers are always posted on the conference room table right when one walks in. Following the CCPD on social media will also help to keep students up to date on upcoming networking and employer connections.