Values in the workplace

Growing up, my parents raised my sister and I in a very laid back fashion. Yes, they disciplined us and taught us to differentiate between what is right and wrong but they also let us grow independently and make mistakes and learn from them. I am very thankful for that because I became an independent woman and created values for myself without being forced by anyone.

Being raised in the Methodist church also influenced my values quite a bit. I learned to be open and accepting of all different types of people, a value I hold highly. Although today I am not very devout about attending church weekly, I can recognize that church is where a lot of my values developed.

With my teenage years coming to an end I can definitely say that as I get older my values have become more of a priority in my life. Just because everyone else is doing something why should I follow along if I feel differently? Today I realize the people I care the most about don’t care whether I agree with everything they say or do and they respect that.

This is also something I think a lot about with my current job too. Although I am only a part-time employee I still take it seriously and want it to be enjoyable because I need a job to help pay for my schooling.

I am fortunate enough to work in a very supportive environment with bosses who share values similar to my own. They treat my coworkers and I equally and provide many opportunities for advancement for all. We all want to be there and enjoy what we do.

It hasn’t always been that way though. In the past I have had bosses with complete opposite values as my own, and it drove me to not want to work for them anymore. However, the fact that I really needed the money kept me grounded and I looked past those differences hoping for a new job in the future, and today my wish has been granted.

My sister, Paige Daluisio, on the other hand has not been very fortunate when it comes to jobs and similar values with her boss and coworkers. Having very similar values and the same upbringing, my sister is a very accepting, kind and tolerant of all kinds of people.

“I find many of my co-workers are only there for a paycheck, but I take time to find a job I can be proud of and dedicate myself to for a long time,” Bloomsburg University senior Paige Daluisio said.

Being very similar people with very similar values, it is crazy how life treated us so differently. We both value a job that we are passionate about. Values affect how we perform in the workplace and being surround by people of similar values help with success.

“I have almost quit my job because the values of the organization do not aligned with me,” Daluisio said. “I find it to be difficult that the company I work for does not value their customers, and find that it has an effect on my work ethic.”

Obviously we both have been fortunate enough to have jobs, as many people struggle to find places hiring. I can imagine that a single mother having conflicting values with her boss might not be as reluctant to quit. Likewise, a recent college graduate who just landed their first professional job may not quit over their boss saying a comment they don’t agree with.

Life’s situations are what you make of them. I take my values very seriously and if my employer were to have different values and it interfered with my work I’d be tempted to resign. But you never know what is hiding around the corner and what dream jobs are lying ahead of you.