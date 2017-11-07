Voting important civic duty

Voting in elections— whether federal or local— is how citizens can enact change and hold politicians accountable.

Local and state government manages a lot in our lives. The government is responsible for affordable housing and rent costs, public transportation, the quality of our schools and job training programs. Many of the decisions made by our elected representatives will impact your life. Holding your officials accountable possible through voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 is election day. Citizens will not be voting for President or for Congress, but there are many local government positions for which they will be voting.

Per Rock the Vote, only 20 percent of voters vote in off year elections. This low turnout means that those who do vote have a greater impact.

Gretchen VanDenbergh, a member of the League of Women Voters of Lower Merion and Narberth, said, “Voting is the way citizens have a say in how government works. When you don’t vote, someone else gets to choose and they might well choose representatives who will pass laws you don’t like. We like to say: ‘Democracy is not a spectator sport.'”

The League of Women Voters is a national, “nonpartisan organization whose purpose is to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.” The organization aims to utilize education and advocacy to change public policy.

VanDenbergh said that no one knows what voter turnout will be on Nov. 7.

“This Nov. 7 election is for judicial positions, municipal and school board slots and a referendum ballot question,” VanDenbergh said. “Next year, with state and federal races, there will no doubt be bigger turnouts.”

While it is expected for turnout to be low when voting just for local positions, voter turnout is still low during the presidential election. Only 61.4 percent of eligible voters voted in the 2016 presidential election, according to Pew Research.

“Even in presidential elections, the turnout is shockingly low for a country that likes to think it’s a vibrant democracy,” VanDenbergh said.

Dr. Courtney Smith, a history and political science professor at Cabrini, said votes in every election. She says it is important to vote, whether it is for the country’s president or your county’s school board.

Smith believes that, “Voting is a fundamental part of our responsibilities as American citizens. Voting in all elections, therefore, is something that all Americans should do every year.”

Grace Mallon, a Cabrini student, does not plan on voting in the Nov. 7 election because she is not familiar with the candidates and their roles; however, Mallon does vote in presidential elections.

“I still think it’s important because you are exercising a right and supporting what you feel is right,” Mallon said.

At least voting in the presidential election is impactful, but citizens have an obligation to partake in local elections. Smith said that local elections are just as important as elections for the federal government and that local elections can directly impact our communities.

“Americans who neglect to exercise their political voice in their local and/or state elections deny themselves the ability to hold officials accountable for their actions and the ability to shape their communities.”