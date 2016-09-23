Welcome to the cribs!

The battle of the best dorm rooms is on!

Making half of a room feel like home can be stressful but also so much fun.

What exactly does a cool dorm room entail? How can students make living on Cabrini’s campus their home away from home?

For a first year student, dorm life is an adjustment but for freshman Kaelyn Hassey, she knows how to make the transition easier. She found what makes her room in Xavier Hall so great.

“Pictures, lots of pictures,” Hassey said. “Seeing pictures of my friends and family reminds me of all the good times I have had at home. Just seeing their faces makes the homesickness a lot easier.”

Hassey believes that inviting people from her floor over to hang out in her room is a great way to make new friends.

This does not just go for freshman, even upperclassmen like meeting new people.

Senior Abby Knight is open to making new friends.

That is right!

When students come to her room in House 4, expect to find posters from the classic show “FRIENDS.” She also has quotes about friendship that she picked up at the poster sale. Friendship is really important to her.

“I just want people to feel welcome,” Knight said.

Another cool thing that makes her room so unique is the art work she has on her walls. Her art comes from the kids she babysits back home.

“Those kids are just so sweet it is so nice to have something special from them,” Knight said.

It is not just girls doing all the decorating. Boys are in on the fun as well.

Junior, Pat Valyo and his roommate have less stuff in their room so they have “more room for activities” mantra.

“[There are] sick posters to honor my favorite teams and musicians [that] cover my walls. If you are a fan of Philly sports teams you have come to the right place,” Valyo said.

Valyo also knows that a wide variety of snacks and drinks makes any guest a happy one.

Sophomore Matt Keelan definitely knows what to do to make a fun room in House 2.

“I don’t really have a specific theme but I do have an inflatable couch that’s great to sit on when playing video games,” Keelan said. “We have an awesome video game selection, plus my Star Wars movie collection, so you’ll never be bored in my room.”

Keelan also explained the interesting way his roommate gets onto his lofted bed: with the help of a mini trampoline.

There are lots of on-campus living options and lots of ways to go about decorating.

So what do you have in your room?