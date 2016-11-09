What are Cabrini coaches looking for?

Athletics are a huge part of the Cabrini community. Every athletic team is strong, hardworking and determined to get the win. These teams are formed by the dedicated athletes who want to continue their passion throughout their college years. These athletes do not just appear randomly, though. Long processes go into recruiting a player and turning them into a fighting cavalier.

“I always say I’m looking for good kids with good grades that want to be successful in every area of their life, work hard and compete,” head men’s & women’s swim coach Cindy Ikeler said.

Ikeler also stated that most recruiting is done in the Pa., N.J., N.Y.,Del. and Md. but obviously are open to all the other states as well.

“We recruit athletes from all sides,we send out letters via mail, emails, make phone calls and go in person to watch the athletes compete,” Ikeler said.

So when does the recruiting process start?

“Typically, the recruitment process will start at some point during the student’s junior year of high school, but it does vary. Oftentimes, you will have 18+ months of recruiting an athlete before they actually step foot on Cabrini’s campus as a freshman.” Ikeler said.

Getting students to the campus does play a big part in the recruitment process. Cabrini makes sure it as an open environment to attract the potential players.

“Admissions and many other departments around campus work hard to create a great atmosphere for open house, so we always try to invite as many of our recruits to them as possible,” Ken Prothero, the head women’s soccer coach at Cabrini, said. “Accepted Students Day is probably the biggest recruiting events of the year and many of our recruits that attend that event often end up at Cabrini.”

Creating a strong team is a little different for each sport because every sport is different. Overall the goal is to create a group of players with the same driving force to work together and win.

“The effort is always there whether the team is just established or brand new, the focus just changes a bit,” Nick Weisheipl, Cabrini’s new head baseball coach, said. “Now that we have a roster intact, our recruiting efforts are a little more specific and targeted to upgrading certain needs and adding depth where limited.”

Baseball has just been added to the list of athletic teams at Cabrini. While it is a new sport here, creating a team good team depends on the players as it would any other sport’s team at Cabrini.

“The ability to work within the culture of our program is number one,” Weisheipl said. “Talent that doesn’t jive with who we are and where we are going will have a difficult time assimilating.”

Coaches and athletes agree there is something unique about playing as Cabrini Cavalier.

“I think no one else in the conference ever wants to play against Cabrini teams,” Prothero said. “The school’s recent slogan was “education of the heart” and that matched well with what it means to be a Cavalier in the pool, on the courts, or running around on the turf.”

Cabrini Athletics represents a positive, competitive, “winning” culture. If you are interested in joining a Cabrini athletic team, there is still time.

“We are always recruiting!” Weisheipl said