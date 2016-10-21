What are students doing with their money?

College students every year are faced with hardships as far as academics, work and the worst…finances.

Are students saving the cash in their wallets for a rainy day or are they spending it left and right?

Cabrini University is located in a great spot of Pennsylvania with lots of clothing and food stores. Not to mention, it is located 10 minutes from the King of Prussia Mall, aka the biggest mall on eastern seaboard.

“I would say that I spend my money. I spend my money on anything and everything, ranging from food to clothes,” Francesca Formosan, a junior exercise science major said.

Formisano is currently working four jobs, in admissions, hosting at Bertucci’s, babysitting and working in the student engagemnt and leadership office (SEaL).

Some students like Formisano work 4 jobs, while some students work none.

Matthew Dawson is currently the master learner for the ACE LLC. He does a majority of his work and money-making when he goes home for breaks and summer vacation.

“I save my money because the more money you have, it leads to opportunities in the future such as weekend expenditures or a new car one day,” Dawson said.

Not every student is the same when it comes to spending their money and it varies among everyone’s personality. Does the person have self control or do they pay for the first thing they see in the store?

According to forbes.com, they list ten things that college students waste their money on. These things include; textbooks, tuition, cars, housing/living, school supplies, food, socializing, etc.

Alison Ercolani, junior exercise major discusses her money spending habits and in a way she is almost in between Dawson and Formisano.

“I would like to say that I do save my money but sometimes I just get stressed out by classes, I like to treat myself on little things. I always think about things coming up in the future such as Christmas because I have a huge family. Also, I have a trip for a wedding in Jamaica coming up in April that I will need to save for,” Ercolani said.