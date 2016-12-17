What are you doing for Christmas break?

With winter break beginning and the start of a long month without school, the only question to ask yourself is, what are you planning to do? Students during the winter break do many things, like working to save up for next semesters book, relax and enjoy the vacation with their families or some even choose to stay on campus for many reasons. One of the reasons could be sports during the winter break like basketball and some even take winter semester classes. No matter what, students find a way to cope with having a whole month of school free time and many handle it differently.

Cabrini junior, Tyrone Hall said, “I’m going with my family down to Jamaica for Christmas break.”

While students like Tyrone Hall are able to travel to such a nice place, other students have requested to remain on campus for the duration of the winter break. The men’s and women’s basketball team have requested and were allowed to stay on campus due to practices and games that they will be having during break, giving them about a week or two of vacation. Other students request to live on campus because of work conditions. Students who live fairly far but work near the school are able to live on campus and work at places near like the King of Prussia mall.

Another Cabrini junior, Ameer Ali, requested to stay on campus so the rides to and from work would not be too long, he request was denied.

Jaylen Pearson, Cabrini English major, said, “I’m just going to work and pay video games during the winter break. I also plan on meeting up with my girlfriend and hanging out when I can.”

There’s a thin line between living far from home and not too fond of returning and living far from home and waiting for winter break to begin due to feeling homesick. Some students find it bitter sweet to finally go home after a hard long final week, Ameer Ali said, “I really can’t wait to go home but at the same time I know when I’m about to leave and when I get home I’m not going to feel like being home and I’m going to want to come back to campus.”

When it comes to living far from the campus it is always a hassle to travel back but to then arrive and begin the Christmas break with your family is the reward out of doing such things