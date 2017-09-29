How do changes to Cabrini’s campus affect us?

As many upperclassmen are aware of, we have been experiencing many new features here at Cabrini. In addition to the title change from college to university, the school has also experienced changes in the facilities.

Some main ones include the transition from the RAC, a late night place for students to eat, into Cav’s late night in the cafeteria and the old RAC building becoming the new center for the office of Public Safety.

Another change is the new and improved gym at the Dixon Center.

Our ever-growing number of freshman students also leave us to believe that Cabrini will be making it a top priority to continue making changes that are beneficial, enjoyable and convenient to everyone. But what do these changes really mean for us? Do they make the students happier?

Senior student Geno Nave has been going to the gym regularly since before the changes at Dixon. He said that he has mixed feelings with the changes at the gym because although they added some more machines, others were taken away; however, he does appreciate how the atmosphere of the gym has changed.

“I like it a little more now because of the space,” Nave said. “Before there was little room for me to do my workouts.”

He added that while he likes that there are more treadmills, ellipticals and weights, he does recommend more machines to be added. Overall, he is satisfied with the new gym and hopes that those in charge will continue to improve it before he graduates.

As for what I have witnessed, the conditions of the new Public Safety office are very nice, spacious and less crowded. The old Public Safety office had a very narrow entrance which tended to clog up when multiple people came in for assistance. Now, the new office has a waiting area for many people to sit and wait there is ever a large number of people coming for help.

The old RAC had some things that I liked more than I do with Cav’s Late Night. Before, you could get a plate of wings and sit down in the lounge area with your friends while keeping up with a football game or catch that music awards ceremony on television. Nowadays, you would be lucky if you had a friend with cable that could allow you to enjoy such things. As for the food, it has remained pretty much the same.

According to a Sodexo worker who preferred to remain anonymous, the switch was made because the RAC was often overcrowded and they wanted to be able to fit more students.

These changes since Cabrini University was established have been a matter of convenience in my eyes. Hopefully, those in charge will continue to listen to the needs of the students and adhere to any plans they have to accommodate us in the future.