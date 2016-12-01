What college means to me

My whole life, I never really questioned if I was going to go to college. Attending college was always just something that I always wanted to do, and I knew that I would someday.

Growing up, education was always important to me. Maybe it was because my mom was a teacher, but I always wanted to learn. I remember reading chapter books at 5 years old because that’s just the type of kid I was. I continued to be this way throughout my educational career, always seeking to gain more knowledge. College was just the next step in that process.

Luckily for me, my parents have always been supportive of me and the schools I have attended throughout my life have given me the opportunity to excel academically. I am especially lucky in that going to college is financially possible and paying for it isn’t something I have to worry about.

I am extremely grateful for this opportunity because college is often not financially possible for many people who wish to attend it. College costs more now than ever before. Based on a fact sheet released by the Democratic Policy and Communications Center, between 2000 and 2011, in-state tuition at public colleges increased 67 percent and out-of-state tuition increased increased by 47 percent. There has been even more inflation in the years since 2011.

Outside of my will to learn, I would say that the reason I work hard in is school is because I realize that I am incredibly privileged to be attending college. I want to learn as much as I possibly can and be successful so that I can make the most out of all the opportunities I have been given.

I want to gain the skills and knowledge to advocate for people who have not been as fortunate as I have been. I am not entirely sure how exactly I plan to do this, but I have some ideas. I plan to go into journalism, so I can report on issues that are going on in the world and make sure that serious injustices are known about. I am glad that I go to a school where this focus is the main mission and where I am encouraged to pursue this passion.

Being able to attend college means a lot to me, and reflecting on it this week especially, is something I am incredibly thankful for.