What happened in Aleppo two weeks before Christmas

While I finish up my finals in my dorm, the young people of Aleppo are dying. While I groan about walking out to my car in freezing temperatures, the people of Aleppo are suffocating from the debri caused by imploded buildings. While I get ready to go home for a month, the people of Aleppo are left devastated, homeless and hopeless. While I sit down to eat a meal with my family, the people of Aleppo mourn another family member lost in the rubble. The people of Aleppo are dying. And life goes on in America.

The belief of so many Americans is that all of these people trapped in the once-robust city of Aleppo are all terrorists. Even I had my doubts of those who were innocent before I met someone who personalized Syria’s conflict for me.

A man came to talk to my social justice class recently. He was from Syria. He was intelligent, thoughtful and funny. He spoke about how beautiful his city was. How it flourished with wonders from around the world. No one ever wanted to leave. They never wanted this to happen. They never wanted to impose on us. But as soon as conflicts arose, he knew it was time to find safety. He eventually was lucky enough to come to America he said in order to pursue his graduate degree. The year he came to America everything changed in his home country. The bombings, the deaths and the radical forces were raining down on his city of Aleppo. He immediately thought of his father who was still living in Aleppo. He urged his father to find refuge in a neighboring country. His father told him that his whole life was here in Aleppo, he met his wife there, raised his children in this city, created a successful business here. He couldn’t leave and let them win. This is what broke my heart.

I thought of my own family, forced to be dispersed because of something I never wanted, something I took no part in. But now, I was broken without a family. Distanced by thousands of miles of ocean and terrain. Having to continue on in a country that seemed so reluctant and suspicious of me when I didn’t do anything to deserve it.

Put yourself in this situation like I did and understand the immense pain and confusion these people of Syria feel. We must make this issue personal or else we will continue to turn a blind eye.

During the biggest time for giving, why is everyone selfish? This time of year brings hardship and loss for many. Just a week before Christmas, death came to the city of Aleppo; it’s unwavering grip took hold on the hundreds of thousands left to fight for their life.

More than 90 percent of the city had fallen to the government by Dec. 13. The UN reported hundreds of deaths. Videos that civilians shared of what they thought to be their last words reached millions of views by Dec. 14. Yet still, the world stood and watched. Sad, but grateful it wasn’t them.

That’s the sickening problem. We see this devastation and conflict yet so many people do nothing about it. Liking a video of a bloodied boy won’t bring him back home. While I think social media has the positive effect of bringing awareness to this problem, it’s not helping to solve it.

Catholic Relief Services is an organization that works mainly overseas to provide humanitarian aid to damaged countries such as Syria. They have found a way for Americans to be involved in helping these people and all you need is a computer.

On CRS’s website you will find a brief background of what is currently plaguing Syria. You will find staggering statistics that more than 400,000 people have been killed since 2011 as well as 6.6 million Syrians displaced for up to 17 years.

After some research I found four direct ways to help the people of Syria. If you’re looking for a gift for anyone this holiday season, consider doing one of these suggestions for a gift that gives forever.

The White Helmet Hero Fund: This is a group of a little over 2,000 volunteers who have left their safety, families and careers behind in order to be on the front lines of attacks in hopes of saving lives. Their motto is “to save one life, is to save all of humanity.” Donate through CRS: More than 90 percent of money donated to CRS goes directly to people in need and you can donate as little as $5 to help and you can give it in honor of someone, which makes for the perfect gift. Donate your time by volunteering: The Syrian American Medical Society is a U.S.-based non-profit, non-political medical and humanitarian relief organization that is on the front lines and saving lives in Syria. In 2015 SAMS treated 2.6 million Syrians. Advocate to Congress : CRS makes this easy to do with an already-written email to Congress asking for certain legislation to be passed for the aid and care of Syrian refugees. All you have to do is fill in your personal information and send away.

I’m not here to try and give you another sob story of Syria. I’m here to offer easy solutions that you and your family can do this holiday season and new year. What they need is action from us. Not another like on Facebook.