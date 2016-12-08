What is it like winning a CSAC championship?

To be a champion means to claim a spot in history. Athletes leave their blood, sweat, and tears on their fields of play, and no player wants to be the runner-up after a championship game. Different teams from different Cabrini sports have been able to reach the top of the Colonial States Athletic Conference mountain, and in some cases, multiple times. Being in the CSAC conference, many teams at Cabrini hold the conference championship as the end goal for the season.

Eric Schaefer, head coach of Cabrini’s volleyball team, said “My goal as a coach every year is to put together a team that plays hard for one another.” Schaefer looks for a team that will play hard and trust one another at all times. “I want my team to be academically sound, and competitive in the region within our own conference.”

“What I like most about the CSAC is that it puts emphasis on the student athlete. Academics are at the forefront and athletics help balance one’s experience,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer takes pride in seeing the elements that his players work so hard on in practice translate into their matches. “Seeing players focused and giving everything they have to win, makes me very proud.”

This season did not start out the best season for the volleyball team, but they put their best foot forward and tried their hardest. They lost eight straight games to begin the season, but in the end they were able to come together to win the CSAC championship. The team was able to finish the season with a record of 18-15, going undefeated at home and within conference play. They only had one returning senior on the roster.

Chelsea Jones, senior volleyball middle blocker said, “My favorite thing about being a CSAC athlete is the competition in post season. The celebration is a big relief that we did it once again, and it’s an amazing feeling that we can bring back the sense of pride back to our school.”

Their entire season was full of curveballs. “Especially in the beginning of their first couple of games, they were always the hardest because everyone is trying to mesh together, and learn how to work as a team.” Jones said. “I was so proud of my team for facing everything that was thrown at us, especially injury wise. Since we are such a small team, it was a little more difficult for us to pull together but we did it!”

The 2016-2017 CSAC champion field hockey team went 12-8 overall for the season and 6-1 in conference play. They managed to pull off a six game winning streak towards the end of the season, five of those wins coming in CSAC play. In the CSAC tournament they defeated Marywood University 3-0 and went on to win the championship game against Gwynedd Mercy, 2-1, with junior middle-fielder Jackie Neary taking home Most Valuable Player of the game honors.

Junior goalkeeper for the field hockey team, Taylor Bookman, said “After such a great season, it’s amazing to see that all of our hard work throughout the season paid off, and to see everyone on the team grow so much.”

“Some important things during training that have been key for me and the team is learning how to take advantage of the speed we have.” “Not all goalies are fast and super athletic, as well as other teams they’ve played before,” Bookman says it was good to be able to work on that and use it to do better throughout this season.

Junior midfielder for the lacrosse team Ethan Trusty said that his favorite part of winning a championship is the celebration after the game.

“The celebration after the win is a lot of fun! We go into the locker room and jam out to music, and then our coach comes in and presents the honorary hammer to the player of the game who worked the hardest.”

It’s become a tradition that the lacrosse team has a big tailgate after where they can get some great food, and socialize with all of their friends and family as they congratulate them on their big win. Dominating the conference has also become a tradition as the lacrosse team has 101 straight CSAC wins and 16 straight CSAC championships.

Trusty said, “The hardest part of the season in my opinion would be the very beginning. Coming back from break and getting into the swing of things can be difficult since you need to stay in great shape to play lacrosse.” Trusty said that working out and maintaining fitness and strength is a key aspect to positively impact his game on the field and how he plays.

“Maintaining a positive and happy mindset and keeping focused from your distractions can help you stay on track mentally during the season, and helps you focus on the overall goal,” Trusty said.

“The celebration after a normal game is nothing compared to a celebration after a championship. When we win a championship at the end of the season, it’s best feeling in the world to know that hard work truly does pay off. It’s a very satisfying and humble feeling.” Trusty said

Kate Pearson, head coach of the basketball team, said that her favorite thing about the CSAC is is the competitive spirit balanced by emphasis on sportsmanship. Her constant goals as a coach are to help her players grow as much as possible, and help them reach their potential.

“My goal is for every play that I coach to graduate from Cabrini with a degree and use their talents to lead successful, happy lives. My goal is to teach them about the game of basketball and put them in the best position possible to succeed and win.”

It is a very rewarding experience to see hard work, determination and team work pay off in the form of a championship. Pearson says that the best feeling is knowing that throughout the whole year, you have worked your hardest, and made some unforgettable memories.

“We demand a lot of time and sacrifice out of our players so when it all comes to fruition and they have the opportunity to celebrate with their teammates it is a feeling unmatched by most.”