What it means to be a Cavalier

Congratulations, you are now a part of the class of 2022! Choosing Cabrini University is the first of many choices you have made that will enhance your future.

Transitioning from high school to college can be a tough transition for many; not seeing the same familiar faces, the workload shifting, or even your sleeping schedule changing. Everyone is transitioning with you. Know that you are not alone.

Take advantage of Cabrini’s Counseling and Psychological Services. A team of professionals are there to help you with any issue you may face during the school year.

Get out of your comfort zone. Join a club, team, or to talk to people! College is a time for self-exploration and you can learn more about yourself through it. Making friends within your intended major is a great way to start study groups. However, branching out of your major and joining additional activities on campus is a great opportunity to meet new people.

If you are living on campus, the Resident Assistant, or RA, in your dorm can help in many ways during your transition of living away from home. They can answer your questions, academic or dorm related.

If you are commuting, there are up to 50 clubs and organizations that can help introduce you to your fellow classmates. There is also a commuters lounge located on the bottom floor of the library with a vending machine, a TV and couches for downtime within your day.

The Disability Resource Center is a great facility on campus that can help individuals with learning or physical disabilities. According to the Disability Resource Center’s website, “Cabrini is firmly committed to offering support and appropriate accommodation to qualified students with disabilities.”

In general, classes offered at Cabrini are designed for students to have the opportunity to receive individual attention. Professors have office hours for anyone to come to their office to ask for help. Within that time students can ask the professor to go over material or ask for advice about the class.

“Resume” may seem like a scary word, but Cabrini makes it a top priority to give students opportunities to build and format their resume.

There are many ways to get jobs on campus, if you have work study or not. Employers hiring within the university know that you are a student first, before a worker, and will work with your schedule. Students can have a job in the library or in the Admissions Office, giving tours to prospective families for next Cabrini class.

If you want to go off campus, the Main Line is filled with many things to do. The university provides a shuttle to the Radnor train station where you can get on a train to Philadelphia. The shuttle also makes stops to the King of Prussia mall and Walmart. Since the majority of freshman do not have cars on campus, it is open to students for free with a Cabrini ID.

If you enjoy taking day trips, consider looking out for outings the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, or SEaL. The center has many events, on and off campus, that make weekends fun with friends. They have an out-of-state trip to New York and another to the local Sky Zone.

College is about learning, but it is also a time to have fun and meet new people. Everyone at Cabrini wants to see students succeed and will help them in any way they can. At Cabrini, you are not only a student. You have the opportunity to become a leader, a friend, an employee, a teammate and Cavalier.