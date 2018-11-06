What juuls are really doing to your body

Most people are aware of the juul, but something they aren’t aware of are its effects on the body. Using a juul may seem enjoyable, but it comes with a list of negative effects.

What’s inside a Juul?

Juuls contain nicotine, a commonly found chemical in tobacco products. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nicotine is an addictive substance that can cause dependence on a product containing it.

In 2015 the Indian Journal of Medical and Paediatric Oncology wrote about the negative effects of nicotine stating that it damaged several parts of the body. The article also said that nicotine was used as a pesticide.

Other than its use in tobacco products, nicotine is most commonly associated with carcinogens.

An article written in the European Respiratory Journal detailed the effects that cigarette vapor had on the lungs. While the effects of e-cigarette vapor are less researched than traditional smoke, the vapor has been found to cause toxicity among other issues in the body.

Juul’s website states that a single pod has roughly the same amount of nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes. Each pod is supposed to last approximately 200 puffs for a fraction of the price of cigarettes.

What Cabrini has to say

“It has a negative effect on health and performance,” Dustin Malandra, head strength and conditioning coach, said. “Recovery is what it’s really going to affect and its a gateway to smoking cigarettes if you don’t already.”

Freshman swimmer Marc Consiglio explained that he couldn’t swim long periods of time underwater after using the Juul .

“I got rid of mine because it was really just not doing me good,” Consiglioa said. “It really affected how I performed in the water and it just wasn’t worth it.”

Most students smoke a whole pod quicker than they would a pack of cigarettes. Essentially they are smoking over a pack of cigarettes within a week.

“I smoked like four [pods] a week at some points,” Consiglioa said.

Some still use a Juul regardless of its effects.

“I know it’s bad for me but it helps me relax and gives me something to do,” Kelsey Crnkovic, a junior psychology major, said.

Malandra and Crnkovic agreed that the only real benefit they saw in the Juul was that it might help people quit smoking. However, for Malandra it wasn’t a compelling reason for a person to start using one.