What will you be for Halloween?

A fall favorite holiday in October is Halloween. When October first hit, the internet decided that it was now spooky season. Halloween means free candy, dressing up as our favorite characters and watching scary movies all month long.

Halloween is not only celebrated in North America, Halloween is celebrated all over the world.

Children and adults dress up on Halloween, and people knock on neighbors doors asking for candy. This holiday is not only for kids. There is no such thing as being too old to trick or treat, everyone is allowed.

On Cabrini’s campus, students were talking about plans for Halloween and whether or not they were going to dress up. Some students discussed just putting on a mask, while other female students described the outfits they saw on Fashion Nova.

“There is no age limit to wearing a costume. I dress up for Halloween whenever I feel the need too,” Saran Keita, freshman biology major, said.

Keita will be Catwoman for Halloween this year.

“Halloween allows you to be creative,” Jason Coladonato, sophomore English major, said.

Coladonato dresses up for Halloween each year as Michael Myers, who is his favorite movie character. Coladonato agreed that when he has kids he would still continue dressing up.

“It is never too late, I’ll go with my kids,” Coladonato said.

There’s a couple on campus that agreed on being the Mr. and Mrs. Incredible from The Incredibles.

“The husband and wife always fight. We always get in arguments but still have love for each other,” Victor Conteh, freshman information technology major, said.

At first, both couples did not agree on being the Incredibles for Halloween, but finally they mede an agreement to be the Incredibles.

“Halloween is not fun anymore, but he makes it exciting,” Francisa Mukova, freshman biology major, said.

When you are in a relationship, Halloween is fun together, regardless of your age.

Many people have different ideas for their costume, and some create their own from scratch. Some people cut out boxes and make a costume out of it. Others go to stores such as Party City which sells costumes for all ages. Others simply wear scary face masks.

Around this time of year, there are costume parties or events around for all ages.

In all reality, there is no age limit to dressing up. Most adults dress up along with their children and not give candy to those who do not dress up in a costume.

What will you be this year?