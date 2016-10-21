What’s in your backpack?

College is one of the few places in the world where you could sit next to someone and have a conversation with them whenever you have classes for 15 weeks and never know their name or who they really are. What

better way to get to know who someone really is than taking a peek inside of their book bag? Don’t worry, this is not an open invitation for people to just go and check in anyone’s book bag just because they are unfamiliar with that particular

individual. A book bag is one of the most personal belonging to a college student, everyone has one. Book bags come in many different shapes and sizes but one thing is for sure, they all represent a piece of every single student.

“I always keep my Pumpkin Cupcake lotion from Bath & Body Works in my bag, I just love the smell of pumpkin!” sophomore Milarys Medina said.

Inside of her book bag were two textbooks, one for her religion class and one for her math class. There was also a hair clip, wallet, pens, pencils, keys, Halls, water and her To-do list.

“I always keep my To-Do list with me all of the time so I can stay on top of all my assignments,” Medina said.

Another student, sophomore Josh Mest, keeps notebooks, keys, calculator, folders for all his classes and a planner in his backpack.

“My planner doesn’t get used very much. I usually just use it to plan out what I have to do each week,” Mest said.

Sophomore Seneca White also keeps very particular things inside of her book bag.

“Well I have my jacket in there, its starting to get kind of cold,” White said.

She also keeps her Spanish binder in there along with her EOS, some Halls, keys, her Taylor Swift wonderstruck lotion, pens, pencils, her iPhone charger and earphones.

“I absolutely have to keep my earphones with me 24/7. Music gets me through my day. I have no idea where would I be without being able to listen to music,” White said.

These students are not exactly well known by everyone on campus but by taking a slight peek into their book bag you can learn so much about them. This is a great way to learn more about that one student who always sits in the back of the classroom or the student who sits next to you in your math class. Next time you want to get to know a classmate a little better, just ask them, “What’s in your backpack?”