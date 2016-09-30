What’s the next step, grad school or straight to work?

Many, if not all, students worry about the course of their lives after the two to four years they are at a college or university. It can be very complicated when it comes down to deciding. Is it best to go to graduate school or simply straight to the workforce? Even as a junior in college, I often ponder this.

The average cost for graduate school can vary between $30,000 and $12o,000 according to FinAid.org. Most students are not making a steady income, and even if they are, it is sometimes not enough to afford school and essentials. Finances unfortunately control a huge portion of our lives.

As most of us know, graduate school can be very expensive as stated earlier and some students unfortunately cannot afford it. This then may limit them from getting the knowledge necessary for a potential job one day. Also, future employers may be more fond of a student who did complete grad school compared to one that did not complete that extra year or so of learning.

I personally believe that if you can afford it, you should do it! Going to grad school and learning as much as you can will never hurt you in the long run. By doing so, it could make you more employable as well as give you ample opportunities to network and make connections along the way.

On the other hand, if you cannot afford it and you know it is not a financially responsible decision, wait… Students do not necessarily have to go to grad school right after you graduate. There will always be time for that, so take the time to pay off some student loans that could be holding you back.

My brother attended Mount Saint Mary’s University and knew he would be attending grad school at the same school immediately following his graduation. That was three years ago and now he has a great job at an insurance company, and is doing what he loves. He made many connections throughout his time at college and it rewarded him with many possibilities.

Mount Saint Mary’s University alum Kyle McDonough said, “By going to grad school, it definitely gives people a leg up on the competition. Finding a job right after school is tough and sometimes it comes down to who you know.”

I think most people would agree with Kyle in the sense that attending grad school could only help.