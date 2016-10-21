Where did Pokémon go?

Pokémon Go, arguably the most popular app of the summer time, seems to be on the decline. Nintendo, the creators of Pokémon Go, saw nothing but success since it debuted in the

app store and the Google Play store on July 6th, but it seems that recently the fad has sort of died out.

Pokémon Go is an app that allows players to go out and virtually catch their own Pokémon out in the real world. Instead of playing the card game that is made from the popular anime TV series, this app actually allows players to catch these Pokémon by using augmented reality. The game works by using your phone’s GPS and while you are on your travels a Pokémon might pop up on your screen on top of what you see in front of you.

The overall goal is to ultimately catch all of the Pokémon as you can because they will give you a better chance to defeat other players who have also put in so much time and dedication into catching their own set of Pokémon. Also nothing beats the feeling of being able to emulate what the characters do on TV and go out and catch your very own Pokémon.

“I downloaded the app when it first came out because I love Pokémon, simple as that,” Will Huhn, sophomore at Widener University said.

With features like those it is no wonder why Pokémon Go was the fastest app to reach 500 million downloads and $500 million dollars. With all this success, why does it seem like Pokémon Go has lost its appeal?

“I believe it is not as popular as it was in the summer because people love to hop on whatever is new now and days and once everybody has it the hype dies down, Also people kind of realized that there was no real point of playing it anymore, They felt that it was a waste of time,” Tom Laws, sophomore from Eastern University said.

” I don’t really play it anymore because it keeps crashing too much,” Gloria Mojica, sophomore from Millersville University said.

According to Techtimes.com, the interest in the game is still high but the number of people who actively use the app has declined. At one point in time Pokémon Go had over 40 million daily active users.

There is not quite a single thing to blame for Pokémon Go’s fall from the top. Some would say that it was a passing fad while other’s would insist that the game didn’t offer anything new for the players. Despite the reasoning, we now know that the game that once took the world by storm, has settled down a bit.