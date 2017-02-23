Where will Cabrini play ball?

In just a couple of weeks Cabrini’s spring sports season will be upon us. This means that the inaugural men’s baseball team will take the field for the first time in Cabrini’s 60-year history. One of the major questions that many Cabrini sports fans had was where would the team play ball. The questions have been answered as Cabrini University’s men’s baseball team will be playing at Archbishop Carroll High School.

The school is only a six-minute car ride from Cabrini and provides the perfect place for the inaugural men’s team to step on the baseball diamond. Cabrini spent some time negotiating with the high school, determining the cost and how much time it will take for a baseball field to be built and for it to be up and running. An agreement was reached and it was determined that both schools would come together and invest in the new baseball field.

Cabrini already has a connection with Archbishop Carroll High School with the school having a dual credit program. The program was established in June 2014 and it allows high school students from Archbishop Carroll who meet the same entrance requirements for Cabrini to take up to two courses each semester on campus with a cost of $300 per course. That partnership kept the door open for Cabrini and Archbishop Carroll to work together on the new field.

One reason why Cabrini had to look elsewhere when it came to building a baseball field is because there simply isn’t enough land for a field on campus. While there are some open plots of land throughout the campus, most of it is on a slope and it wouldn’t be wise to build a baseball field on anything other than level ground.

In addition to the new field, this men’s team also brings a new head coach, Nick Weisheipl.

“Our goal is to get into the CSAC tournament anyway we can and from there see what happens,” Weisheipl said.

Cabrini Inaugural baseball season begins on Sunday, Feb. 19th as they head over to face Penn State Brandywine in a double header. The Cabrini Cavaliers are looking for a win to start their first season ever off with a win over their opponents. Afterwards, they will head down to Auburndale, Fla. during spring break to take on Finlandia University and three other teams.

“My goal is to be a nationally relevant program, be gunning for national championships, be in the postseason every single year and be one of those teams that’s known whether you’re on the west coast, the east coast, the midwest, the south, everyone is going to know who Cabrini baseball is because of our level of success,” Weisheipl said.