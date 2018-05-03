Who’s Who in the class of 2018

The offices of Academic Affairs and Student Life are pleased to announce that the following seniors have been selected to receive the 2018 Who’s Who at Cabrini University Award. At Cabrini University, the Who’s Who Award is given to those seniors whose accomplishments and contributions reflect the University’s commitment to scholarship, leadership and service. To qualify for recognition, a student must demonstrate excellence in each of these three areas and be recommended to the Selection Committee by a member of the faculty or administrative staff. They will be honored at a special awards brunch during Commencement weekend.

Who’s Who Recipients:

Katie Briante

“I will hold a bachelor’s degree in Digital Communication and Social Media with a minor in Social Justice. On campus, I am a member of CRS Student Ambassadors. I’ve been an ambassador since I was a freshman and a member of the Executive Board since I was a junior. I’m also a Music Minister with Campus Ministry which means that I pick the music for mass and help to lead the music every Sunday. I’ve also been involved with the Center for Student Success since freshman year, first as a peer tutor, then as a classroom coach and now I’m finishing up my third semester as a tutor in the writing center. I was also heavily involved with the Loquitur my Sophomore year, as a staff writer, and my Junior year, as an editor. I’m currently one of the Co-site Developers on the Honors Convergence site RethinkingGender.com. I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to receive this award. It’s really just a wonderful feeling to have the university recognize the work that I’ve put in and all of the things that I’ve done over the past four years.”

Treci Butler

Treci Butler was former Vice President of Black Student Union, former peer mentor and master learner with Cabrini Cruisers LC. He was a resident assistant, President of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership Honor Society, Vice President of the Sigma Rho Honor Society and he is a part of Phi Alpha Theta Honor Society. He was also a part of the Student Government Association and was the chair of the public safety committee and was chair of the 2018 Unity week. “I am honored to be a recipient of the Who’s Who Award for 2018. I am not a person who is materialistic and I do not think titles are important, I just do what I think is good work, and I let the rest follow. There are two reasons why I am so honored to receive the award. Number one, I am now in the category of two of my closest friends who are graduates of Cabrini, and Who’s Who recipients, Jordy Floyd and Jerome Bailey. They made Cabrini a better place, and I am so grateful to be in the same category as them. Reason number two is because I am at a university where there are not many leaders that look like me – a black male. The fact that I am receiving this award is BIG. Now my brothers and sisters in BSU, those who are here and those who are on their way, can see that they are capable of doing something bigger.”

Morgan Comolli

“I am the President of Cabrini’s sociology & criminology club, the Treasurer of Alpha Lambda Delta, the student fellow for Cabrini’s film and media LLC, a Classroom Coach for various criminology courses, a Writing Center tutor, and an Orientation Leader. I am also a member of Omicron Delta Kappa-National Leadership Honors Society, Alpha Kappa Delta-International Sociology Honors Society, and Alpha Phi Sigma-National Criminal Justice Honors Society. I was very happy to hear I was chosen as one of the individuals to receive this award. It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many accomplished and deserving students.”

Francesca DiGregorio

“I am currently serving as the President of Cabrini’s chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honors Society in psychology and served as vice president during my junior year here at Cabrini. I am also a member of our psychology club and work with the current officers and collaborate to plan different events on campus that pertain to psychology. In addition, I am currently the team captain for Student Ambassadors that work in the admissions office. I help train and mentor new Student Ambassadors, as well as help direct students during our Admissions events and open houses. It is a huge honor to be one of the seniors receiving the Who’s Who Award, and it reminds me of the many reasons why I am so glad to have been a part of the Cabrini family. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on the several opportunities for growth, leadership and service Cabrini has given to me over the past four years and I could not be more grateful.”

John Dunlevy

“I am involved in various clubs and organizations on campus, enjoying every second of my involvement! I am the Co-President of the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, as well as being a member of both Sigma Rho Education Honor Society and Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society. I have helped with various CAP Board events, as well as being a master learner of the Honors Program during my sophomore and junior Year. This year, I participated in the first-ever Honors Thesis Program, coordinated by Honors Program Director, Dr. Paul Wright. My favorite leadership position on campus, however, was being one of this year’s Orientation Coordinators for the Class of 2021. I am absolutely honored to not only receive this award but be in the company of the finest students Cabrini University has to offer. Being a first-generation college student, hopefully, my story will help other students realize that they can achieve greatness, no matter the situation they find themselves in.”

Natalie George

“When I first started at Cabrini I never expected to have all of the wonderful experiences. I am honored and humbled to receive this award. Though my college career I have been apart of a variety of clubs and organizations both on and off campus some of my leadership positions were serving for a year as the Co-Director of Weekend Programming on Campus Activities Programming Board and serving as a Student Events Intern for the area of Alumni Engagement and Development the past two and a half years. Also, I am currently serving as President of Delta Alpha Pi Honor Society for this school year.”

Emely Gutierrez

“On campus, I have had the opportunity to work in the Wolfington Center all four years, which I truly enjoyed because it helps get students engaged in neighboring communities and on campus. I have been a peer tutor for Spanish classes in the center for teaching and learning for three years, and I love helping my peers with the language. While at Cabrini I have also gotten the opportunity to teach an ELL class in Norristown, a mentor in Norristown schools, and be a part of the first year financial literacy staff for the center on immigration. I am an honors student, CRS ambassador, member of Psi Chi, and am Vice President of Phi Sigma Iota. I was an orientation leader. Also, I have had the opportunity to travel while at Cabrini through our Engagements in the Common Good series. I got to do service and be emerged in the Guatemalan culture. I have also held two internships one at ARC of Chester County and another with Caring Together a substance abuse program facilitated by Drexel’s department of psychiatry. I’m psychology major with a Spanish minor. I was really honored to have been chosen. There are so many talented, caring, smart, and driven individuals here at Cabrini and to be selected along with the other recipients was amazing. Again, truly an honor.”

Cecelia Heckman

“Throughout my time at Cabrini, I was the editor-in-chief of the Loquitur, executive producer of LOQation News, assistant operations manager for WYBF, Public Relations Officer for Student Government (and a member for 3 years). I’ve been inducted into four honor societies on campus and have been the president of Alpha Lambda Delta for the past three years. I am also a Student Ambassador, was an Orientation Leader three times, and Classroom Coach for classes of mathematics, video production, and advanced editing. Both on and off campus, I’ve held six different internships in video production during my Cabrini time. I’m very honored to be chosen as a recipient of the Who’s Who Award. This is something I’ve seen many deserving seniors get over the past few years and to be among their ranks makes me look forward even more to my graduation. While of course I’m sad to be leaving Cabrini and will miss all of my friends and professors here, it’s also a very exciting time and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Anna Laquintano

“I an a senior, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Communication and Social Media. Throughout my time at Cabrini, I have been heavily involved in and outside of campus. I have served as Lifestyles Editor and Post Production Manager of the campus’s award-winning news program, Loquitur Media as well as Events Director of the campus’s radio station, WYBF. Outside of her major, I have served as Secretary of Student Government, an Admissions Ambassador, CRS Ambassador, Orientation Leader and Resident Assistant. I am a member of multiple Honors Societies, as well as participated in mission trips with Campus Ministry. Currently, I have been working with QVC for the past year as their first ever Video Editing Intern. I am incredibly honored to be awarded Who’s Who and am thankful for all the wonderful opportunities I have had here during my time at Cabrini.”

Sabrina Lee

“I am an Early Childhood and Special Education Major with a Leadership Minor. On campus, I am involved with many different student organizations and clubs such as Campus Ministry, Homecoming Committee, and CAP Board. I have held leadership positions as Treasurer of Active Minds, President of PSEA, and President of Sigma Rho. I am a Student Ambassador in the admissions office and last summer I served as an Orientation Coordinator in the SEaL office. I was in the Impact LLC for my freshman and sophomore year and was the master learner for my junior year. I have attended immersion trips to Swaziland, Ecuador, and West Virginia. I have been inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Delta Epsilon Sigma, and I was a founding member of SAVE (Students Against Violence Everyday).”

Kim Pepenella

“I am graduating with a degree in political science and business with a finance minor. I started my Cabrini adventure on the tennis team which I continued through the four years. I served as an Orientation Leader for incoming freshman and transfer students. My freshman year I started the Rotaract Chapter on Campus being the founding President. I had the opportunity to study abroad with the Business Department. I had the pleasure to attend service trips to West Virginia and New Orleans through campus ministry. I worked as a Peer Ministry for the past two years. I work alongside with the Wolfington Center in various different service opportunities. My time on campus at Cabrini has been a blessing. I have been able to gain a better understanding of how to set goals and attain them while helping others in the process. I am honored that I was chosen to be added to the Who’s Who list and represent the Class of 2018 with pride.”

Brittany Runyen

“I am so incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award as a part of Cabrini’s graduating class. This award was given to people who work really hard every day and go the extra mile, but to be honest, I have just been having fun for these past four years on campus. Being a student-athlete who was involved in the Honors Program, I was lucky enough to get the best of everything here at Cabrini. I took classes with some incredible people and professors, learning so much all the way and becoming a member of the English, Education, and Leadership honor societies. The Athletics Departments has provided me the platform to grow not only as an athlete but as a person as well. I served as a Women’s Soccer Captain for two years, and a Women’s Basketball Captain for one year. I have been coached and mentored by Cabrini’s best, and I will never forget the people that have impacted my life in such a positive way. Lastly, this year I was able to achieve something incredible alongside my friends and fellow athletes- I was an overall Captain for Cabrini’s first-ever Mitch Kline Cav-A-Thon, where we raised over $19,000 this year for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This is something I will never forget; as a student-athlete, I was finally able to give back and provide an opportunity for young children to believe that someday, they can have a college experience that was as incredible as mine was. Upon graduation, I will be receiving my degree in English and Secondary Education.”

Alexis Schwarz

“Currently, I am the President of the Campus Activities and Programming Board and the President of the Marketing Club. Throughout my four years at Cabrini, I was involved in the Impact LLC, an orientation leader and a peer tutor. I will be graduating Cabrini with a double major in Marketing and Accounting with Minors in Leadership Studies and International Business. I feel honored to be chosen for this award, especially with the large number of involvement on Cabrini’s campus it’s humbling to be recognized for an accomplishment like this.”

Molly Seaman

“I feel so humbled and honored to be selected as one of the seniors to receive The Who’s Who award. I came to Cabrini from Denver, Colorado and not only found a second home but an education of the heart. Over the past four years, I was Managing Editor of the Loquitur, Co-President of Catholic Relief Services, a classroom coach for ECG, an intern for Cabrini Marketing and Communications and I also had the opportunity to travel to San Lucas, Guatemala and Kraków, Poland through Cabrini.”

Jacqueline Witherow

“My name is Jacqueline Witherow, I am a senior Elementary and Special Education Major. My involvement on campus throughout my four years has been shown through my participation in the Student Theatre program, for which I am the President of its Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega. I am a member of five different honor societies on campus, as well. I have participated in various field experiences for my major where I have had opportunities to teach all kinds of diverse learners, including teaching in North Philadelphia for an Urban Seminar. I have been on President’s List all 8 semesters of my college career. Also, I have had the chance to lobby about current issues happening in our country and world, such as climate change. Knowing I have received the Who’s Who award this year, fills me with gratitude. I feel so incredibly honored to be represented as a leading senior, along with my other incredible classmates. This has been wonderful validation for all of the hard work and memories I have had over my four years!”