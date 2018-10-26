Why are sports writers losing their jobs?

First ESPN, now the NY Daily News have cut half of their sports staff to recreate the newspaper. Over the course of the past couple of years, many big name companies are cutting their staff due to the increase in technology.

Technology is increasing

One of the main reasons why sports writers are losing jobs is because technology has taken over the world. For example, with the advancement of cell phones and computers, people do not read the newspaper like they used to.

“Students today do not read newspapers anymore, we do not ever see newspapers on campus,” David Howell, the athletic director at Cabrini University, said. “When I was in graduate school in 2006, we were still getting the Wall Street Journal every day in the business department.”

Over the past decade, the use for newspapers has gotten smaller and smaller. The New York Times offers a completely digital issue. Everything has become digital, with iPhones and Samsungs, the days of newspaper boys throwing your paper at the doorstep are over.

Anyone can blog now

Besides the use of technology increasing, with the addition of website creators like Wix and WordPress, anyone can create their own website.

There are a lot of small company websites that get bloggers that will write for little to no money. As long as the companies keep their staff small, their business will grow.

“With the proliferation of websites, it gives people more opportunity to be their own writers,” Howell said, “If you want to be a sports writer, start your own blog, create your own website, write for your college’s paper.”

Tyler Monahan is a sports writer for the Philadelphia Sixers sports blog, Liberty Ballers.

“It’s definitely something that scares me, as someone who wants to make a name for himself in sports journalism,” Monahan said.

Monahan explained how he sees the decline of sports journalism as a risk, but also a challenge to get his work get seen by as many people as possible.

“This career is one that you have to put your all into, or you won’t get very far,” Monahan said.

Social Media is Increasing

Other than websites and technology, the increase in social media has created an exhilarating change in modern day media. Instead of going on websites, we can go on social media and find news in an instant.

“More people are getting their news from Twitter, if I can follow Steven A Smith on Twitter, then I do not have to buy a newspaper and read Steven A Smith’s column,” Howell said.

Social media has reached a point where news companies, like ESPN and the New York Times have created their own accounts to inform their viewers.

Companies will post content on their social media pages with links of the articles they created to get people to read their content.

To grow in the sports industry do not get discouraged by the decline in sports writers, create your own page and use it for future employers. Take advantage of the new technology.