Therapy dogs in class increase attitudes, engagement

Have you ever had that moment in that one certain class where you could feel your eyelids getting heavy and your head tilting forward?

Have you ever had a bad start off for the day and knew it would not get better before class?

Did you ever stop and think what you could do to prevent this but had no luck in finding anything?

Well, why not have a nice visit from a dog to lift your spirits?

From personal experience, I have tried chewing gum, eating a snack and plugging in my earphones to play a little music to wake me up. Up until now, nothing has worked for me.

One day, I was not having the best afternoon while on my way to a workshop. A few minutes into the workshop, we were asked if we would like to have a special visit from a dog.

Of course, the class was all for it and wanted to meet the dog. None of us in the room knew if anyone else there was having a bad day, but we could all see that the dog brightened all of our days.

I personally feel that if every now and then each classroom had a visit from a dog for maybe just five minutes it would help and give a boost to the students. Knowing that when you get to class there may be a dog waiting sounds and has a good feeling to it.

According to Therapy Dogs, there are benefits to having dogs in the classrooms.

Therapy dogs have physical benefits. They can reduce blood pressure, provide physical stimulation and assist with pain management.

Some social benefits to visiting a therapy dog include greater self-esteem and focused interaction with other students and teachers.

We often hear about school tragedies that make the national news, but what we do not hear is how the students and community were helped by therapy dogs. For example, when the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting happened, therapy dogs were among the first responders to the aftermath.

Therapy dogs have been registered in colleges across the country. The pet therapy program offers students to bring their dogs with them so when the time comes that they need a break from the pressures of school, they have their dog right by their side to help make it through.