Why I switched my major

I was going into my sophomore thinking that I would want to become a teacher but that all changed.

What led to the change?

When I first started attending Cabrini I was a communication and an education major with the dream of having a talk show while working with kids in the process.

As I was learning about education, I realized that the some of the standards had to abide by would limit the amount of compassion they could show in their work. Depending upon the grade a teacher wants to teach, his or her personal standards may not be the same as the required standards set by the state.

For example, for Pennsylvania if a teacher wanted to teach kindergarten, there are language standards, recognition standards, which puts teachers in a high pressure environment. Every lesson a teacher does needs to cover a standard.

Besides those, the educational standards teachers need to follow to become a teacher can be overwhelming. Not only do students have to pass classes, they have to pass the PAPA or Praxis exam to prove to the state that they are smart enough to teach children.

I was never a good test taker. I spent $50 to $90 for each exam and of course I did not get a high enough score, so I ended up wasting money in the process. I was running out of time and money, and did not know what to do.

What did I change my major to?

After taking a psychology class in the fall of that same year, I realized that I could still work with children without the standards to worry about. I could also learn about the brain and how to help children instead of teaching math and reading.

How many times do we as a group see children have depression and anxiety because of a life event? As teachers, you are required to teach about math and language that this concept never gets taught to the children. As a child psychologists, I can teach them and get their life on a better path.

I learned that my purpose is to make people feel better not to teach kids but to help kids. A teacher’s job is so focused on following standards while a psychologist job is to help children. As I took more psychology classes, I felt a match and sometimes it takes time for students to find what they want.

Changing majors is more common then you think

An estimated average of 75 percent of students changes their major at least once before graduation. Some factors that lead into that were, a general interest the student had in the subject he or she chose. Family and peer influence. Assumptions about introductory courses, potential job characteristics and characteristics of the major.

So if you are thinking about switching your major do not to worry, so many other students do it. Who knows, maybe your decision of changing could be beneficial for you.

For myself, I am still in the process of finishing my majors but I already feel the change impact my life.