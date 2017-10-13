Why is being ignorant cool?

“Peace begins with a smile,” is a quote by Mother Theresa that many people live by in society. Peace among all of us on Earth is what people hope to achieve one day.

However, nowadays, people seem to think that being cool is more important than peace. My generation likes to enjoy the thrill of getting retweets and likes rather than being nice to one another.

There have been a string of viral videos on Twitter that show people being disrespectful to get popular on social media.

Dave Burr, a rapper from Cheltenham Township, Pa., was playing basketball at a local court. Burr was just standing there talking to some of his fans when a young teenager came up, cursed at him, then threw his water bottle across the court. The teenager posted this video on Twitter and kept saying he was part of the “no f*** squad.” Burr calmly laughed off the ignorant gesture and kept talking to his fans.

There is a new wave of social media attention seekers that need retweets and likes to feel accomplished.

There is no way that people should feel empowered for putting people down.

A new thread of videos is called In-N-Out challenge which is when In-N-Out Burger customers throw their beverage at the door to make a big mess. These videos do not accomplish anything except lead to views.

The aftermath of the mess is when the ignorant part comes into place. The people doing these videos do not think about the workers who have to clean up after them.

These hard-working people who work there do not need the extra work because people want to be disrespectful. Working in fast food is already very tiring. No one needs their job to be more tiring than it already is.

Retweets and likes do not define one’s popularity, nor does it define who a person is. There is no need to be rude to people just to try to get a cheap laugh out of people.

Every day, there are thousands of tweets that get sent out and every day there are more and more tweets demoralizing others.

Why would a person want to make another human being life’s tougher and purposely be ignorant?

“Peace is its own reward” is a quote by Gandhi that should be emphasized in today’s world. Being peaceful towards everyone is a lot easier than doing something like the In-N-Out challenge.

Social media is making people do things for attention and it’s all going into the wrong direction. There will always be people that will think otherwise, but there is nothing cool about being ignorant on social media for internet popularity.