Why you should reconsider buying a plug-in wall freshener

There are only two plug-ins that do not contain any phthalates, Febreze Air Effects Air freshener and Renuzit Subtle Effects; however, they still can cause harm to your outlet.

According to Green Facts, “Phthalates are a group of man-made chemicals that are structurally related to the organic acid, phthalic acid.”

Glade, Febreze and Airwick are the popular drugstore plug-in air fresheners. Other companies such as Yankee candle and Bath and Body Works also offer plug-in fresheners as well.

A plug-in offers a fast and easy way to eliminate odors from the air and keep your space smelling nice and clean, kind of.

What was once a nice smelling place in my house turned into a putrid smelling disaster. The smell of sulfur had lingered around my living room. A room where my family and I come together to spend time and create memories was moments away from destroying any form of life in my house.

There was the type of aroma in the air that screamed happiness and holiday cheer as my family and I decorated for Christmas. While the Christmas tree was lit with over 700 lights that warmed our hearts, it also warmed the outlet. After immediately noticing a chemical smell— the smell of sulfur— I unplugged the lights from the outlet.

After hours of wondering if my dog had peed near the tree, my family and I started to question why the odd odor was not going away.

My father finally decided to check and see what was going on because my overly-anxious self would not let this situation go to rest.

After unplugging the router from the outlet, my father screamed, ”You did not tell me the outlet was burning hot.”

Prior to him investigating the outlet, I had seen no signs of a burned outlet. The plug to the lights which I had pulled out earlier was only warm, which I assumed was because of the power needed to keep 700 lights lit.

The smell of this outlet was getting worse. I would stick my head in between the tree and the wall to check where exactly this smell was coming from and it was almost an instant headache. I would personally describe the smell of my bad outlet as a dead animal, fishy, ammonia, chemical-fume smell.

After an hour of waiting anxiously in the kitchen, another place in my house where the aroma of homemade cooking would usually make everyone smile was now a dark room that had a cold breeze running through. The windows were opened to eliminate the harsh smell of burning chemicals.

When I was watching my father replace the outlet, there was an odd oil residue. We kept pondering what it was from. Did someone spill something? We did not know.

After my aunt had unplugged the Glade plug-in from the wall in the dining room, it finally hit me that the Glade plug-in is what caused the issue.

The day after Thanksgiving, my family and I were excited as ever to start decorating for Christmas. I prepared by unplugging the Glade outlet to make extra space and making sure everything was cleaned and ready to go.

I had plugged that same Glade plug-in to the wall in the dining room.

The oil from the plug-in had seeped into the outlet. It was only a matter of time before this outlet caught on fire and destroyed everything in its path.

Not only can this scented plug-in freshener cause harm to your outlet, but these fresheners have been known to contain phthalates.

According to the National Resources Defense Council, “NRDC’s independent testing of 14 common air fresheners, none of which listed phthalates as an ingredient, uncovered these chemicals in 86 percent of the products tested, including those advertised as ‘all- natural’ or ‘unscented.'”

This odd odor in which we were smelling was the chemicals from the oil burning in the outlet mixed with the odor of sulfur. Phthalates were burning in the air that my family and I were breathing.

Little did we know that prior to this experience that phthalates were essentially living rent-free in our house.

Phthalates are known to be in children’s toys and air fresheners, two items any growing family would have.

“This chemical can eventually seep into your bloodstream and alter hormone levels and cause birth defects,” according to the NRDC.

A chemical that is in toys that babies play with is essentially the cause of changing hormones and birth defects.

Without my outlet incident, I would have never known about the harmful effects of phthalates.

While there is no conclusive evidence that shows plug-ins can cause a household fire, for me, I witnessed enough evidence to know that these plug-ins are, in fact, dangerous.

Here are my tips to prevent a similar situation happening in your home: