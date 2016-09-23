Wi-fi troubles yet again

It is no secret to students that have been on Cabrini University’s campus of the inconsistency of the Wi-Fi. To be exact, there has been many issues and complaints coming from the residence halls.

West Residence seems to have it the worst, where some of the students have just gotten Wi-Fi for the first time since moving back in for the semester.

Some of the students explained the Wi-Fi issue to be so bad that there has been students that requested to be moved to a different residence building.

Wi-Fi is something that cannot be taken lightly especially on a college campus.

Many students around campus have complained to IRT about the Wi-Fi and IRT has said it is a day-to-day thing that people come in and complain. They are doing the best of their ability of solving the issue, not only in the residence halls but all around campus to make sure this issue does not happen again.

Student Lonisha Taylor described the campus Wi-Fi as being in a “dead zone.” For some students they could not agree with this statement even more.

The students have stressed this enough to IRT. The understanding that there is an issue is known now, and is a waiting game for everything to be dealt with and completely solved.