Wifi creates difficulty for students trying to complete work

Today, many people rely on the internet to complete daily tasks for work or school. Without internet connection, it makes it very difficult to complete these tasks on time and efficiently. Most professors require students to submit assignments though Cabrini Learn which requires internet access, or students may be enrolled in online classes which solely rely on the internet. If there are complications with the wifi it makes it difficult for students to turn their assignments in on time.

Cabrini’s campus has three different wifi networks that students may connect to: eduroam, cabriniwireless and cabriniguest. Typically, students connect to the eduroam network using their Cabrini ID and password to login. Cabriniguest is available to visitors to allow them to connect to the internet while on campus.

Eduroam is short for education roaming and is typically used on college campuses to allow students, faculty and staff a secure network to access the internet all over a college campus.

Jordan Furman, a sophomore biology major, said, “I have always had problems with the wifi (at Cabrini). I can’t connect with my Cabrini information so I have to use a friend’s.”

For commuters, having problems with the wifi is not ideal especially if they are trying to get homework done before class starts, or in between classes.

“I usually try to get my homework done before I leave for school. If I need to use the wifi, it usually kicks me out and I have to use the guest wifi,” Furman said. “There have been times when I am trying to submit an assignment for my next class right before it begins and I can’t because the wifi keeps kicking me off which is why I try not to submit work right before it’s due.”

Even for residents, specifically on the west side of campus, there are issues with the wifi in the dorm buildings.

Matt Harshberger, senior history and political science double major, and resident of West said, “This is my second year living in West and the wifi has been a problem from day one. It’s funny to hear the people who are new to this side of campus complain because I’m just so used to not having usable wifi at this point, I simply say ‘welcome to life in West.’ Last year I went out and bought an ethernet cord because I literally had no coverage in my bedroom,” Harshberger said. “Luckily there was some coverage (sometimes) in my living room.”

Student worker at Information Technology and Resources, also known as ITR, Nicolas Colondres said, “The ethernet jacks are currently being investigated. Something got damaged recently and we are currently trying to get it fixed.”

“A lot of people have been having problems connecting their X-boxes to wifi so we recommend getting an ethernet cable to connect to the internet,” Colondres said.

ITR is located on the first floor of Founders Hall in room 108. ITR is available to students having any technology issues including but not limited to wifi issues, e-mail issues and game console issues.

Editor’s note: In order to improve the internet connection in West ITR had routers installed in some of the suites.