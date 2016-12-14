Winter sports continue training over break

Winter sports teams at Cabrini University work very hard throughout their season, but what happens when winter break rolls around everyone goes home? Players from the basketball and swimming team gave us some insight on what it is they do.

“We stay here in our dorm rooms and have one or two practices a day depending on when our games are. It’s basically just like regular season for us,” Brittany Runyen, a junior secondary education and English major said. Runyen plays as a guard for the Cabrini women’s basketball team.

Trips and tournaments take place during the winter break and the teams stay very active to ensure top physical condition for the rest of their seasons. Dustin Malandra, the strength and conditioning coach will send out specific workout plans for each of the teams.

Both teams this year will be traveling down to Florida to compete in training camps and tournaments. They may not get a long winter break, but at least they can enjoy warm weather for the time they are there.

“We will have a week on campus, when we double every day [two practices a day]. Then we go to Naples, Fl., for a training trip. While were there, we will double as well as cross fit workouts,” junior swimmer Kristen Murphy said.

Even though basketball and swimming are two completely different sports, they both follow the same trend in how they spend winter break. Constantly working out, improving specific skills and dedication to whatever they do.

“This year we are going down to Florida from the 17th to the 22nd. Were in a tournament in Daytona, so we get to play two really good teams. It’ll be nice to get away from the cold weather for a little bit,” Runyen said.

“We go home for break when finals are over and swim if you have access to the pool. We will come back in January and train here then head to Naples, Fl. We go pretty hard at time of the year and practices tend to be tough, but it really helps is for our championship in February,” Brooke Hagan, a junior early childhood and special education major, said.

Both teams use this winter break to their advantage and work hard to have it all come together at the end of their respective seasons.

“It’s hard to be a sport that spans over both semesters and winter break because it makes the season a little disjointed. A lot of the training falls on the swimmers themselves and they are the ones that can hold themselves accountable to keep their level of fitness,” head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming team, Cindy Ikeler said.

“We work really hard and at the end of the season, it really pays off at champs,” Murphy said.